SA has nothing but love for DJ Sbu after launching soft drink range

DJ Sbu broke the internet on the first day of spring when he announced his new product to the market. The media personality and musician launched his soft drink range under the MoFaya brand - a South African black-owned beverage company. Real name Sbusiso Leope, Dj Sbu has a new range of 12 soft drink products that are named in the kasi lingo. The drinks include Cola – Sash Mnyamane, Crème Soda – Nomalizo, Ginger Beer -iGemmer, Granadilla – Slay Queen, Grape – Tjovitjo, Iron Brew – Intsimbi, Lemon – Boss Zonke, Lemonade – Botsotso, Litchi – Akekhugogo, Orange – Mzekezeke, Coco Pine – Yellow Bone, and Raspberry – Isichomani. Dj Sbu’s success inspires a lot of young South Africans, including Natasha Thahane, Zakes Bantwini and Lerato Kganyago-to name but a few who are all proud of him.

“Thank you for leading the way, showing us how we as entrepreneurs can realise our dreams. CONGRATULATIONS on adding even MORE FIRE to your brands,” said Kganyago.

Thank you for the leading the way, showing us how we as entrepreneurs can realise our dreams. CONGRATULATIONS on adding even MORE FIRE to your brands. @djsbu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IdlMJfaTtN — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) September 1, 2020

Also bragging about his friend, Bantwini said: “These are friends y'all @djsbu & Black Zuckerberg, I brag different. I'm so happy that I met these two, I've witnessed them fighting the system for black ppl to enter the industry while on the other hand blacks were ridiculing them. Now look at them Money with wings #DjSbuAnnouncement.”

More of his colleagues from the entertainment industry congratulated him and these are some of the reactions:

My brother @djsbu I want to celebrate you today and wish you a brilliant ride ahead for #Mofaya soft drinks. I remember you once stood outside the Coca-Building, pointed at it & said, one day is one day. Today is that day!! Your push excites me. Well done to you & your team!❤️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/K9EnXWoHBW — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) September 1, 2020