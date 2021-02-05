SA master distiller Andy Watts to be inducted into global Whisky Hall of Fame

Master blender and founder distiller Andy Watts is set to be inducted into the global icons Whisky Hall of Fame in March. The Whisky Magazine announced the news this week. Taking to social media, Watts said he was humbled to be recognised by his peers in the industry. “Just heard the most amazing news from @Whisky_Magazine that I am to be the 70th Inductee into their Whisky Hall of Fame. “The highlight of my 37yr whisky career and humbled to be recognised by my peers in our amazing industry! #WhiskyMagAwards #IconsOfWhisky #heartWellington,” he wrote.

The honour of Whisky Hall of Fame has been bestowed on just a handful of iconic people since its inception in 2004, as a permanent tribute to their lasting contribution to the whisky industry.

Watts will receive the prestigious accolade in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the South African whisky industry and, subsequently, the World Whisky Category (whiskies produced outside of Scotland, the US, and UK).

Distell chief executive Richard Rushton said the incredible achievement was tangible proof of the lasting legacy that Watts has accomplished for Distell and South African whisky.

“Making whisky in those early years certainly came with its challenges yet Andy persevered,” Rushton said.

“With an unwavering passion for whisky, he dedicated his career in not only establishing the South African Whisky category and subsequent worldwide recognition for the exceptional whiskies produced here, but today inspires a new generation of local craft whisky producers. He continues to be the driving force of the industry and we commend him for his dedication, innovation, and commitment to South African whisky.”

Watts’s induction will take place during an online ceremony on March 25 when the global winners of the Icons of Whisky Awards, together with the World Whiskies Awards winners, will be announced.