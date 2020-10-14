SA mixologist Travis Kuhn crafts limited edition Inverroche Pioneers Collection gin
After years of producing the finest local gin, Inverroche has created a bartending competition, which sees the annual champion graduate, develop and create their own gin.
Celebrating the creative spark that bartenders use to tell their origin stories, the Inverroche bartending accolade is awarded through a creative competition that is an expression of their passion for the craft of bartending.
The coveted title “Champion Bartender” was awarded to industry legend Travis Kuhn, who has hand-crafted a limited-edition, first-of-its-kind Inverroche Pioneers Collection gin.
"Being No 1 is very important to me and as the first bartender to be awarded with creating the very first Pioneering Collection, I am honoured to be given this opportunity and grateful to the Inverroche team for revealing the true essence of a tastemaker,” said Kuhn.
To unveil the Pioneers Collection gin, Inverroche hosted signature tasting and gin experiences in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.
What started as founder Lorna Scott’s small family business, Inverroche has rapidly expanded into a sophisticated, world-class artisanal gin brand.
Celebrating local pioneers is at the forefront of the brand’s development and with a fast-growing global artisanal and craft gin industry, Inverroche has distinguished itself as a pioneering gin with remarkable quality and flavour.
The limited-edition Pioneers Collection embraces a graceful, crisp, and classically styled gin with radiant freshness and warm, spicy highlights.
This exclusive gin is available in limited quantities at selected retailers such as Spar’s Tops stores, Takealot, Makro, YuppieChef, Ultra Liquors and Norman Goodfellows.