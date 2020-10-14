SA mixologist Travis Kuhn crafts limited edition Inverroche Pioneers Collection gin

After years of producing the finest local gin, Inverroche has created a bartending competition, which sees the annual champion graduate, develop and create their own gin.

Celebrating the creative spark that bartenders use to tell their origin stories, the Inverroche bartending accolade is awarded through a creative competition that is an expression of their passion for the craft of bartending.

The coveted title “Champion Bartender” was awarded to industry legend Travis Kuhn, who has hand-crafted a limited-edition, first-of-its-kind Inverroche Pioneers Collection gin.

"Being No 1 is very important to me and as the first bartender to be awarded with creating the very first Pioneering Collection, I am honoured to be given this opportunity and grateful to the Inverroche team for revealing the true essence of a tastemaker,” said Kuhn.

Inverroche Pioneers Collection No.1. Picture: Supplied

To unveil the Pioneers Collection gin, Inverroche hosted signature tasting and gin experiences in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.