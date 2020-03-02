SA whisky retailer crowned best in the world

For the first time, a South African retailer has been awarded as the Single Outlet Retailer of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards held annually by Whisky Magazine in London.

The whisky outlet team took to Instagram to announce the news saying they are very proud and incredibly honoured.

“We have won Single Outlet Retailer of the year at the Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky (Rest of World) 2020 awards! This is the first time a South African retailer has ever won this award, and it is against international and long-established competitors. We are very proud and incredibly honoured. Thank you to everyone that supports and believes in us,” they wrote.

Situated in Hyde Park in Johannesburg, WhiskyBrothers took the honours and will now compete against the country winners of Scotland, America, Ireland, India, and Australia for the World Icon title which recognises establishments, producers and people in the whisky industry from across the globe.

In a statement, whisky extraordinaire and co-owner of WhiskyBrother, Neil Paterson said their goal has always been to provide world-class service to South African whisky drinkers, and this award recognises their efforts.

“In the world of whisky, exceptional quality, craft and niche products are the cornerstones of discerning whisky enjoyment. Our retail store aims to offer beyond what is generic and high volume, and to open up a whole new world of whisky appreciation for everyone – whether they are novices or whisky aficionados, we have the expert knowledge and variety to guide them on an exciting whisky journey,’ said Parterson.