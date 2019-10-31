Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is launching his very own brand of tequila.
The 47-year-old actor and former wrestler took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil Teremana Tequila, his own brand of the alcoholic beverage that fans will be able to buy in the first quarter of 2020.
Posting a picture of himself alongside the distillery crew, he wrote: “The name is official: “Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA
“TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.
“Spirit of the earth. (sic)”
The "Fast and Furious" actor went on to explain the process of making the beverage, and said plans for his own brand had been in the works for “years”.