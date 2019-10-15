Discover the best and most innovative alcohol-free drinks from top brands at the Mindful Drinking Festival in Cape Town on Sunday, October 20.

The founder of the South African Mindful Drinking Festival, Sean O’Connor said: “The festival is all about helping people make informed decisions. It is not a festival that is only focused on quenching your thirst but also people will be learning about the products on offer from how they came about, how do you serve it to how you can pair them."

He said they started the festival to champion the benefits of alcohol-free drinking in SA. “Inspired by Club Soda in the UK and the Mindful Drinking Movement, we saw evidence of the global Sober Revolution starting to take place in SA, with a steady supply of new non-alcoholic products appearing on our shelves. ​

"We started speaking to local distillers, brewers, and members of the drinking public. The public, while curious, doesn’t seem to have many opportunities to sample these products and get to know them. Once they do taste them however, they are usually impressed and often converted, so we decided to host a festival, bringing together as many alcohol-free products as possible,” said O’Connor.

The Mindful Drinking Festival take place on October 20 at the Kirstenbosch Stone Cottages from 11am until 6pm.

Tickets are available on the Mindful Drinking Festival website for R100 or R130 at the gate, and free for under 18s.