Should you be adding milk to your tea?

Tea is something that will likely be found in every household and that many people enjoy, but there has always been debate on how it is best enjoyed. From my knowledge, there are so many different types of tea and so many different ways of drinking them. Some people enjoy their tea with nothing mixed with it, others will say it must be served with lemon, while the rest will just shrug their shoulders and say that they put milk and sweeten it. According to experts, the rule with tea is that there are no rules and that you drink what tastes good to you, but it seems like some people disagree with this. Last week, things got heated on Twitter when a user called @NkanyeziKubheka tweeted that people who drink Rooibos tea with milk are capable of murder, and that did not sit well with some people. They believe that milk does go into tea.

People who drink Rooibos tea with milk are capable of murder. — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 2, 2020

I guess I'm capable of murder then



Rooibos+Milk+Honey +ginger cookies👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/8iY5rutYC5 — Buda Mohale (@BudaMohale) May 2, 2020

If you drink rooibos tea without milk it's your business,and I drink mine with milk it's my business so leave me alone. You can't force people to like things that you like. — Mmumy Mokhothu (@MmumyMokhothu) May 2, 2020

Although most people disagreed, others still stood by him saying that milk and tea do not go together.

Personal preference or not....... Roibos tea does not go with milk, stop it guys 😢😢💔 — Mbali N (@Mbali02_N) May 2, 2020

No sis. You must have it without milk with some honey and slice of lemon 🥺🥺💕 — Princess Yolanda🦋 (@YolandaKarabo) May 2, 2020

According to a recent survey by the South African Rooibos Council on how people prefer their rooibos tea, the majority of survey participants like to drink their Rooibos in its purest form with nothing added, while 39 percent add dairy.

They said that when it comes to sweetening things up, 21 percent and 34 percent do so with a teaspoon of sugar or sweetener or honey respectively, while 17 percent foregoes sugar entirely.

They added that 20 percent like their Rooibos zesty by adding a touch of lemon, seven percent spice it up with cinnamon, while two percent of respondents experiment with fruit for a unique flavour, and that some also confessed to adding a tot of whiskey or gin for a bit of extra ‘skop’ in their Rooibos.



