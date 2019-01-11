Simple summer smoothies. Pic: Supplied.

The new year is a time of fresh starts. So, if you're looking for new food ideas that are healthy and delicious to change your eating habits, then South Africa’s culinary darling, Zola Nene, and health and fitness enthusiast, Amy Hopkins, have got your back. Amy has four smoothie recipes for effortless, quick meals whether you need an immune booster, some extra vitamins or for a quick recovery after a long day at the beach or a long night out. Or just because they taste so good.

“Smoothies are such an easy way to nourish your body, especially in the summer when you want to be refreshed by your food,” says Amy. “They are all made with Rhodes Quality ingredients to help you to eat healthier this year.”

Recipes:

Strawberry and Banana Recovery Smoothie

2 tbsp chia seeds (optional)

1 tbsp sugar and peanut butter

1 cup Rhodes Quality 100% Strawberry and Banana juice

4 to 5 blocks of ice

Method:

Blend and serve

Tropical Summer Smoothie

1 tbsp chia seeds (optional)

1 tbsp flax seeds (optional)

2/3 cup Rhodes Quality 100% Mango juice

1/2 cup Rhodes Quality tinned pineapple pieces

4 to 5 blocks of ice

Decorate with Rhodes Quality granadilla pulp

Method:

Blend and serve

Immune Boosting Smoothie

1 fresh banana

A handful spinach

1 knob ginger

2/3 cup Rhodes Quality grapefruit pieces

4 to 5 blocks of ice

Method:

Blend and serve

Green Machine Smoothie

Handful baby spinach leaves

A squeeze of lemon juice

1/4 cup cucumber

1/4 cup Rhodes Quality Pineapple pieces

2/3 cup Rhodes Quality 100% Apple juice

4 to 5 blocks of ice

Method:

Blend and serve