Sir Elton John to produce ’first vintage’ apple juice

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own non-alcoholic beverage. The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker and his husband have followed in the footsteps of the likes of Kylie Minogue and George Clooney by producing their own drink, although their apple juice, a "first vintage", is alcohol-free. According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the drink is called Woodside and is made from the juice of the fruits from the orchard at their Old Windsor estate in Berkshire, England. It's also reported that their showbiz pals, including Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and actress Elizabeth Hurley, are on a waiting list to taste some Woodside. However, a source said Elton and David have no plans to commercialise the product.

July marked three decades of sobriety for Elton.

The 73-year-old music legend previously admitted he "become a human being again" when he stopped drinking booze.

It took "a lot of work" to overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol and he's thankful he took so much of the "great" advice he was offered after his own ways of coping proved unsuccessful.

He said: "It took a lot of work. I had to learn to walk again. I had to learn to be a human being again.

"I went to about 1 200 meetings in three years. I had to listen and I had to shut up too.

"I had to take people's advice, even though sometimes I didn't want to - but my way never worked so I listened and I got so much great help."

And stopping drinking enabled Elton to find lasting love with his husband and he "couldn't be happier" with his spouse and their sons Zachary, nine, and seven-year-old Elijah.

He added: "When I got sober, I never thought I'd be able to live in a long-lasting relationship.

"Before then I couldn't last long in any relationship because drugs would always come into it.

"You can't have a relationship where drugs and alcohol are involved. It's impossible.

"But as soon as I stopped, I found myself with David and we've now been together for 25 years. I have an eight year old and a six year old and I couldn't be happier."