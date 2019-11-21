The festive season is here, and that can only mean one thing: Spending time with family, decorating the house with lights, and flicking the switch on to that Christmas tree.

Well, that is if Eskom doesn't decide to be the Grinch who stole Christmas.

In celebration of the holiday season, Moët & Chandon are inviting all Capetonians to its annual Moët & Chandon Golden Tree Lighting ceremony where they will be officially opening the festive season.

To declare the festive season open, Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and television personality and musician, Boity Thulo will be flicking the switch on the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree.

Capetonians and visitors alike are once again invited to bring their festive cheer to Moët & Chandon Golden Tree Lighting ceremony. Picture: Daniel Saaiman

In a statement, Moët Hennessy Managing Director Africa & Middle East, Pascal Asin said The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree has become a symbol of festive celebration and marks the opening of the holiday season in South Africa.

“In honour of the Springbok Rugby team’s epic World Cup 2019 win, legendary Captain Siya Kolisi will this year be given the honour of flicking the Golden Tree’s switch and declaring the festive season officially open.

SA stars Boity Thulo, Katleho Sinivasan and members of the World Cup-winning Springbok team will also be in attendance.celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and the Springboks have brought the Rugby World,” said Asin.

The lighting ceremony this year takes place on November 29 at the V&A Waterfront Silo District from 6:30pm and the public is invited to join in the festivities.

Visitors will in the evening also enjoy performances by internationally revered opera singers Given Nkosi and Magdalene Minnaar, as well as the Cape Town Youth Choir.