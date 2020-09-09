Snoop Dogg takes his culinary journey to the next level, launches his own gin

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

From releasing a cookbook, launching a wine brand and now his own gin, Snoop Dogg is taking his culinary journey to the next level. The legendary rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus jr, recently teamed up with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes for his very own vino called Snoop Cali Red. Snoop Cali Red marks the brand’s first California wine, as well as the launch of a multi-year partnership between the veteran rapper and wine company. His ever-expanding brand is continuing, this time with a deeper trek into the spirits industry. The arrival of Snoop’s new gin brand, Indoggo, comes 26 years after the hit song Gin & Juice stole the ears of hip hop fans worldwide. Indoggo gin, which contains seven botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavour, is a collaboration with spirits veteran Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group.

In an interview with The Drink Business, Towns said Indoggo stands out from other gins because Snoop took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile. That his dedication to the brand makes him the perfect partner.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin! When I wrote Gin & Juice back in 1994 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became an anthem. When creating Indoggo, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G,” said Snoop.

This is not the first time we get to hear about Snoop’s love for gin.

In 2018, he broke the Guinness World Record for making the biggest gin cocktail with his long-time friend, the rapper, Warren G. Their 577-litre drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice. The cocktail was mixed in a giant glass on stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and was garnished with a straw and umbrella – like a real cocktail should.

But, according to Forbes, Snoop’s record was broken a few months later by a Miami bar.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co’s cocktail broke Snoop’s by just three litres, coming to 580 litres.