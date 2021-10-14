Sober October: The non-alcoholic beers, ciders, wines and spirits that won’t make you miss the real deal

Are you taking part in ‘Sober October’ but out of ideas on what to sip on after work or during the weekend to quench your thirst? Don't worry, we have got you covered.

But first, let’s talk about the initiative. What is Sober October? Sober October began in 2014 as a fundraising campaign for Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based charity that provides support to people living with cancer.

This campaign’s primary goal is raising money, but the movement also emphasises the importance of checking in with yourself about your relationship with alcohol. Like Dry January, Sober October encourages people to give up alcohol and booze for one month. As the name suggests, this takes place during October.

Over the last few years, it has become a more general movement around the world. So, with the month in full swing, we thought we should share some of the best non-alcoholic beers, ciders, wines, and spirits that won't make you miss the real deal. Luckily for you, the no or low alcohol department is booming.

Nowadays, you don't need a percentage to enjoy a party. And with everything from non-alcohol spirits to non-alcoholic beer to non-alcoholic wine to choose from, we would bet a fair that you won’t be able to tell the difference until you wake up hungover-free. Below are the beverages you can try.

Castle Free South Africa is one of the countries with the highest alcohol consumption and a high accident rate caused by drunk driving. It, therefore, makes sense for SAB and AB InBev to have invested money to develop Castle Free.

According to the brewers, this was driven by AB InBev’s Global Smart Drinking Goals which are aimed at fostering a culture of smart drinking amongst consumers and reducing the harmful use of alcohol. Castle Free is said to stay true to what has made Castle Lager one of the best-selling beers in the country – its well – balanced lager without sweetness, balanced with bitterness and astringency to make it a thirst-quenching beer. The brand is targeted at both men and women who are existing beer drinkers and who want more freedom and choice while enjoying beer without alcohol.

Devil's Peak hero non-alcoholic beer There are times when a non-alcoholic beer is a must. At Devil’s Peak, they are proud to brew a hero that’s close to zero and still tastes like a full beer but with a twist of citrus.

Packed with Citra, Cascade, Columbus, and Amarillo hops, you can expect a refreshing light-bodied, alcohol-free pale ale. Bright, hoppy citrus notes are supported by a light malt character with low bitterness and heaps of flavour. It is smooth and crisp with a medium-dry finish.

Robertson Winery dry non-alcoholic sparkling white Delightfully dry with a vivacious sparkle, gorgeous notes of pear and mandarin come to the fore accompanied by hints of orange blossom and honeysuckle. Refreshing and charmingly drinkable, serve well-chilled to keep the bubbles and flavours at their peak.

Woolworths Brut Muscat Woolworths Brut Muscat is made of elegant off-dry grape flavours laced with a fine mousse (bubble). They have selected local Muscat grapes early in the season to ensure lower sugar levels and a balanced sparkling juice.

That said, you can make every celebration special and indulgent without the side effects of alcohol. Seedlip Seedlip is based on the distilled non-alcoholic remedies from The Art of Distillation written in 1651 and now repurposed to pioneer a new category of drinks.

It is sugar-free and sweetener-free. With Seedlip you have options… you can try the Seedlip Garden 108, which captures the essence of the English countryside with sophisticated top notes of the hand-picked peas and hay from the founder’s family farm and a complex herbal base character of spearmint, rosemary, and thyme, or the Seedlip Spice 94 is aromatic, with strong top notes of allspice and cardamom as well as citrus and a long bitter note that is derived from the highest quality barks. These can be best served with tonic or as the base for a martini- or sour-style non-alcoholic cocktail.

Ginologist Ginologist’s distilling process uses no alcohol at any time so this is not an alcoholic product that has been denatured. It is truly alcohol-free, yet mixed with a tonic it’s hard to believe that you are not drinking a perfectly crafted premium gin.

Its taste sensation offers those who can’t or won’t partake in alcohol for whatever reason the opportunity to have a sophisticated drink in keeping with the company and setting while staying sober and alcohol-free. Savanna non-alcoholic lemon cider There are no rules when it comes to the zero alcohol Savanna lemon, but just so you know – it’s great over ice and a slice of lemon or straight from the bottle with a lemon wedge in the neck.