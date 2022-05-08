Sometimes coffee alone is just not enough and we need a little extra boost to stay focused and to get stuff done effectively- enter nootropics

Most people start their day with a cup of coffee. There is just something about the slightly bitter yet rich flavour of a good cup of coffee that wakes you up and help you face the day. For thousands of people, it feels nearly impossible to focus and begin the day without a cup of coffee. However, sometimes coffee alone is just not enough and we need a little extra boost to stay focused and to get stuff done effectively, and that is where nootropic drinks come in.

Story continues below Advertisment

What are nootropics? The term was invented by Romanian psychologist and chemist Corneliu E. Giurgea, who in 1972 used it as a “catch-all” to describe brain productivity enhancers. Giurgea set out criteria that a substance needs to meet in order to be called a ‘nootropic’. Basically, the substance must enhance memory and ability to learn, protect the brain from chemical and physical assaults, such as anti-cholinergic drugs and barbiturates, possess few or no side effects and be virtually non-toxic.

This is not simply a fancy catchword invented by the drinks industry – it is a new and improved way to help you concentrate for longer and nootropic drinks are here to stay. Because they appeal to a wide range of consumers, demand has been rising sharply, according to reports. With this in mind, reports also reveal that it is important to note that nootropics are not medicine but stimulants that improve the thinking process, memory and overall mental functions, but are also good in treating some psychiatric conditions. Nootropics have gained significant traction over the years such that many brands have popped up and some are winning celebrity endorsements.

Story continues below Advertisment

Reports say that combining nootropics with coffee can benefit you on multiple levels. Whether you are a hard-working college or university student, a busy professional, or just someone looking for an edge, nootropic beverages offer an attractive promise – a brain boost. Let us dive a little deeper to see what nootropics are and how and why adding them to your daily cup of coffee is so great. What do almost all nootropics have in common?

Story continues below Advertisment

All you need to know about nootropic drinks Caffeine is one of the most prominent ingredients in many of these supplements and consumers are alerted to be aware of how much they are consuming through nootropics. Reports reveal that caffeine is often hidden in nootropic ingredients such as green tea, green coffee and guarana. Another common ingredient includes theanine, an amino acid found in tea. What are the warnings? According to Caffeine Informer, while nootropics can help people be more alert and focused, they do so with the use of psychoactive substances, and with all such ingredients, there are some risks associated with them. Below are some of the warnings they detail.

Story continues below Advertisment

Drug interactions Because of the wide array of herbs and ingredients in nootropics, consumers should be aware of possible drug interactions with their prescription medication. Before taking any brain-enhancing supplement, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Caffeine warning