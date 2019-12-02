South African television presenter and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo recently launched his own limited-edition champagne with G.H Mumm.

Mhlongo took to Instagram this week to announce that there is a limited-edition G.H Mumm champagne bottle with his name on it.

“Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls I present to u.....the one and only edition....LTD EDITION........GHMUMMxSOMIZI....THE ONLY ONE IN AFRICA.....TO GOD BE THE GLORY......available in all Makro stores. I LAUGH IN FRANCE NOT IN FRANSCHHOEK. @ghmumm_sa,” read the post.

This is not the first time Mhlongo announced his partnership with G.H Mumm as he also surprised his guests at his wedding with bottles that were personalised with his name after partnering with the brand.

He even went on to mention that the range will be launching soon, meaning guests at his wedding were the first to taste it.

Last month, Mhlongo was in France to shoot something he said is yet to be revealed with the champagne brand.

“Up up up we go.......off to mix business with pleasure...... shoot for an upcoming campaign just watch the space......then we gonna go visit the bridge where I proposed to my now husband......and on our day off we gonna fly to monaco for lunch nyana......#somhale [email protected]_77 [email protected]_sa,” he wrote in one of his posts.



