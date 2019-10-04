Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung said their "I do's" in front of their family and friends this past weekend.

Their wedding was beautiful and stunning, ranging from fashion to food and drinks.

Mhlongo elevated the event by surprising guests with his own bottle of champagne, after partnering with G.H. Mumm.

In one of Mhlongo’s Instagram posts, he said the range would be launching soon, meaning guests were the first to taste it.

“Limited edition launching soon. The somizi @ghmumm_sa champagne” read the post.

“When the invite advices guests to Uber or get a driver to the wedding we weren’t joking. Today the venue was being cleaned and this is the quarter of the champagne consumed. #nomahelele #somhaletraditionalwedding @ghmumm_sa u guys came in hard,” read the post.

Each bottle had Somizi’s autograph in gold and this was the event's celebratory drink of choice.