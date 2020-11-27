South African wines on ‘30 Best Wines in the World’ list

The world’s most influential and strictly judged wine competition, The International Wine Challenge has recently announced its 30 best wines from across the world, and South Africa was one of the top-performing countries, with two wines included on the list.

South Africa’s entries highlight the diversity of white wines being produced in the country with the Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines scooping the South African White Trophy. Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s Sauvignon Blanc 2019 took home the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, the first time in 10 years that the award has not been won by either the Loire or New Zealand.

The Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines is vibrant pale gold with a glimmer of green. This wine boasts an expressive grapefruit and golden delicious apple aromas detailed with graceful lime blossom, frangipani, and white truffle aromas further embellished by discreet vanilla oak spice. Groot Constantia Wine Estates Sauvignon Blanc 2019 has a pale straw colour with a lime green rim. On the nose, it shows an abundance of ripe summer fruit like passion fruit, sweet melon and white peach mixed with herbaceous and green pepper aromas. The sweet summer fruit gives richness to the palate, beautifully balanced by crisp, fresh acidity.

Winners from the 14 countries have proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following an intensive blind-tasting.

Co-chair Helen McGinn said that what sets the International Wine Challenge apart from any other global wine competition is the overtly democratic way in which the wines are judged.