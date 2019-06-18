South Africans eat 58kg's of meat per person a year. Pexels

Going vegan might be trendy but South Africans still love their meat. Recent statistics released by the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) shows that South Africans eat an estimated 58kg's of meat per person a year.

That doesn't yet crack the Top Ten, SA comes in at number 12 on the list, the USA is number one with each American estimated to be eating 120kg's of meat annually.

The FAO says: "While meat consumption has been relatively static in the developed world, annual per capita consumption of meat has doubled since 1980 in developing countries. Growing population and incomes, along with changing food preferences are increasing the demand for livestock products."

In an article published in New Scientist, there are four alternatives to meat that governments and the food industry should be taking note of as recommendations for change:

for the food industry to invest in alternative proteins and give consumers more and better tasting choices

for the livestock industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

for the feedstock industry to recognise the need for growth in alternative proteins as well as innovating more sustainable feedstock

for governments and regulators to encourage a new wave of alternative proteins and protect the public from potential health risks and unsubstantiated claims

The FAO also predicts that "world meat production is projected to double by 2050."

