These are the most highly rated wines of the Cape over the past 10 years – those with the best track records involving numerous vintages in over 30 local and international forums for the assessment of wine quality and interest value between 2009 and 2018 (inclusive) as celebrated in the annual South African Wine & Cellar Classifications. To be eligible for the Classification, updated annually since 2004, wines must have earned good to excellent reviews from one or more of the top panels of judges for at least three vintages during the 10-year period under review.

White Wines

CHARDONNAY

Chamonix Reserve

Fleur du Cap Unfiltered (Bergkelder)

Groot Constantia

Hamilton Russell

Jordan Barrel Fermented

Jordan Nine Yards

Oak Valley Groenlandberg

Paul Cluver Estate

Rustenberg Five Soldiers

Rustenberg Stellenbosch

Sumaridge

Tokara Reserve Collection Stellenbosch

Uva Mira Single Tree

CHENIN BLANC

Beaumont Hope Marguerite

Botanica

DeMorgenzon Reserve

Ken Forrester FMC

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection

Spier 21 Gables

Stellenrust Barrel Fermented

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Cape Point Reserve

Cederberg

Diemersdal Eight Rows

Diemersdal MM Louw

Ghost Corner (Cederberg)

Graham Beck Pheasants' Run

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Sur Lie

Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin

SEMILLON

Ghost Corner (Cederberg)

WHITE BLENDS

Cape Point Isliedh

Flagstone Treaty Tree Reserve Sauvignon

Blanc Semillon

Nederburg Ingenuity

Nitida Coronata Integration

Sadie Palladius

Spier Creative Block 2

Strandveld Adamastor

Tokara Director's Reserve

Vergelegen G.V.B

Sparkling Wine

CAP CLASSIQUE

Graham Beck Brut Blanc de Blancs

Villiera Monro Brut

Red Wines

CABERNET FRANC

Raats Family

Warwick

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Cederberg Five Generations

Eikendal

Flagstone Music Room

Kanonkop

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection

Le Riche Reserve

Nederburg Two Centuries

Rustenberg Peter Barlow

Stark-Condé Three Pines

MERLOT

Shannon Mount Bullet

PETIT VERDOT

KWV Mentors

PINOT NOIR

Chamonix Reserve

Hamilton Russell

Newton Johnson Family Vineyards

Paul Cluver Seven Flags

PINOTAGE

Beyerskloof Diesel

Diemersdal Reserve

Diemersfontein Carpe Diem Reserve

Flagstone Writer's Block

Kanonkop

KWV Mentors

Rijk's Reserve

Simonsig Redhill

Spier 21 Gables

Wildekrans Barrel Select Reserve

Windmeul Reserve

SHIRAZ / SYRAH

Cederberg

De Grendel

Eagles' Nest

Groot Constantia

Hartenberg Stork

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve

Rustenberg Buzzard Kloof Syrah

Saronsberg

Saronsberg Provenance

RED BLENDS

Delaire Graff Botmaskop

Diemersdal Private Collection

Ernie Els Signature

Kanonkop Paul Sauer

KWV Mentors Orchestra

La Motte Pierneef Syrah Viognier

Morgenster Estate Reserve

Rust en Vrede Estate

Saronsberg Full Circle

Spier Creative Block 3

Spier Creative Block 5

Tokara Director's Reserve

Sweet Wines

UNFORTIFIED DESSERT

Fleur du Cap Noble Late Harvest (Bergkelder)

Groot Constantia Grand Constance

Klein Constantia Vin de Constance

Mullineux Straw Wine

Nederburg Edelkeur Chenin Blanc Noble Late

Nederburg Eminence Noble Late Muscadel

Nederburg Winemasters Noble Late Harvest

Paul Cluver Riesling Noble Late Harvest

FORTIFIED DESSERT

Nuy White Muscadel

Orange River Cellars White Muscadel

CAPE PORT

Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve

De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve

The SA Wine and Cellar Classifications are based on reviews by the most respected panels of judges locally and internationally:

Best Value Wines Guide – South Africa

Cab Franc Challenge – South Africa

Cap Classique Challenge – South Africa

Cape Port Challenge – South Africa

Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships – United Kingdom

Chardonnay du Monde – France

Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge – South Africa

Concours Mondial de Bruxelles – Belgium

Concours Mondial du Sauvignon – Belgium

Decanter World Wine Awards – United Kingdom

Drinks Business Global Masters – United Kingdom

Effervescents du Monde – France

International Wine & Spirit Competition – United Kingdom

International Wine Challenge – United Kingdom

Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards – South Africa

Muscats du Monde – France

Muskadel SA Awards – South Africa

National Wine Challenge – South Africa

Perold Cape Blend Competition – South Africa

Pinotage Rosé Competition – South Africa

Platter’s South African Wine Guide

Rosé Rocks – South Africa

SA Terroir Wine Awards – South Africa

Sauvignon Blanc Top 10 Competition – South Africa

Shiraz SA Challenge – South Africa

Six Nations Wine Challenge – Australia

Sommeliers Selection – South Africa

Syrah du Monde – France

Top 10 Pinotage Competition – South Africa

Trophy Wine Show – South Africa

Ultra Value Wine Challenge – South Africa

Veritas Awards – South Africa

Winemag.com – South Africa

The full classifications and more information about the selection criteria can be viewed at www.topwinesa.com