These are the most highly rated wines of the Cape over the past 10 years – those with the best track records involving numerous vintages in over 30 local and international forums for the assessment of wine quality and interest value between 2009 and 2018 (inclusive) as celebrated in the annual South African Wine & Cellar Classifications.
To be eligible for the Classification, updated annually since 2004, wines must have earned good to excellent reviews from one or more of the top panels of judges for at least three vintages during the 10-year period under review.
The most highly rated wines of the Cape over the past 10 years:
White Wines
CHARDONNAY
- Chamonix Reserve
- Fleur du Cap Unfiltered (Bergkelder)
- Groot Constantia
- Hamilton Russell
- Jordan Barrel Fermented
- Jordan Nine Yards
- Oak Valley Groenlandberg
- Paul Cluver Estate
- Rustenberg Five Soldiers
- Rustenberg Stellenbosch
- Sumaridge
- Tokara Reserve Collection Stellenbosch
- Uva Mira Single Tree
CHENIN BLANC
- Beaumont Hope Marguerite
- Botanica
- DeMorgenzon Reserve
- Ken Forrester FMC
- Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection
- Spier 21 Gables
- Stellenrust Barrel Fermented
SAUVIGNON BLANC
- Cape Point Reserve
- Cederberg
- Diemersdal Eight Rows
- Diemersdal MM Louw
- Ghost Corner (Cederberg)
- Graham Beck Pheasants' Run
- Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Sur Lie
- Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin
SEMILLON
- Ghost Corner (Cederberg)
WHITE BLENDS
- Cape Point Isliedh
- Flagstone Treaty Tree Reserve Sauvignon
- Blanc Semillon
- Nederburg Ingenuity
- Nitida Coronata Integration
- Sadie Palladius
- Spier Creative Block 2
- Strandveld Adamastor
- Tokara Director's Reserve
- Vergelegen G.V.B
Sparkling Wine
CAP CLASSIQUE
- Graham Beck Brut Blanc de Blancs
- Villiera Monro Brut
Red Wines
CABERNET FRANC
- Raats Family
- Warwick
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
- Cederberg Five Generations
- Eikendal
- Flagstone Music Room
- Kanonkop
- Kleine Zalze Family Reserve
- Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection
- Le Riche Reserve
- Nederburg Two Centuries
- Rustenberg Peter Barlow
- Stark-Condé Three Pines
MERLOT
- Shannon Mount Bullet
PETIT VERDOT
- KWV Mentors
PINOT NOIR
- Chamonix Reserve
- Hamilton Russell
- Newton Johnson Family Vineyards
- Paul Cluver Seven Flags
- PINOTAGE
- Beyerskloof Diesel
- Diemersdal Reserve
- Diemersfontein Carpe Diem Reserve
- Flagstone Writer's Block
- Kanonkop
- KWV Mentors
- Rijk's Reserve
- Simonsig Redhill
- Spier 21 Gables
- Wildekrans Barrel Select Reserve
- Windmeul Reserve
SHIRAZ / SYRAH
- Cederberg
- De Grendel
- Eagles' Nest
- Groot Constantia
- Hartenberg Stork
- Kleine Zalze Family Reserve
- Rustenberg Buzzard Kloof Syrah
- Saronsberg
- Saronsberg Provenance
RED BLENDS
- Delaire Graff Botmaskop
- Diemersdal Private Collection
- Ernie Els Signature
- Kanonkop Paul Sauer
- KWV Mentors Orchestra
- La Motte Pierneef Syrah Viognier
- Morgenster Estate Reserve
- Rust en Vrede Estate
- Saronsberg Full Circle
- Spier Creative Block 3
- Spier Creative Block 5
- Tokara Director's Reserve
Sweet Wines
UNFORTIFIED DESSERT
- Fleur du Cap Noble Late Harvest (Bergkelder)
- Groot Constantia Grand Constance
- Klein Constantia Vin de Constance
- Mullineux Straw Wine
- Nederburg Edelkeur Chenin Blanc Noble Late
- Nederburg Eminence Noble Late Muscadel
- Nederburg Winemasters Noble Late Harvest
- Paul Cluver Riesling Noble Late Harvest
FORTIFIED DESSERT
- Nuy White Muscadel
- Orange River Cellars White Muscadel
- CAPE PORT
- Boplaas Cape Vintage Reserve
- De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve
The SA Wine and Cellar Classifications are based on reviews by the most respected panels of judges locally and internationally:
Best Value Wines Guide – South Africa
Cab Franc Challenge – South Africa
Cap Classique Challenge – South Africa
Cape Port Challenge – South Africa
Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships – United Kingdom
Chardonnay du Monde – France
Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge – South Africa
Concours Mondial de Bruxelles – Belgium
Concours Mondial du Sauvignon – Belgium
Decanter World Wine Awards – United Kingdom
Drinks Business Global Masters – United Kingdom
Effervescents du Monde – France
International Wine & Spirit Competition – United Kingdom
International Wine Challenge – United Kingdom
Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards – South Africa
Muscats du Monde – France
Muskadel SA Awards – South Africa
National Wine Challenge – South Africa
Perold Cape Blend Competition – South Africa
Pinotage Rosé Competition – South Africa
Platter’s South African Wine Guide
Rosé Rocks – South Africa
SA Terroir Wine Awards – South Africa
Sauvignon Blanc Top 10 Competition – South Africa
Shiraz SA Challenge – South Africa
Six Nations Wine Challenge – Australia
Sommeliers Selection – South Africa
Syrah du Monde – France
Top 10 Pinotage Competition – South Africa
Trophy Wine Show – South Africa
Ultra Value Wine Challenge – South Africa
Veritas Awards – South Africa
Winemag.com – South Africa
The full classifications and more information about the selection criteria can be viewed at www.topwinesa.com