South Africa’s wines keep getting accolades

It feels like every month there’s a South African wine being given laurels for how great it is. Between our reds, whites, roses and bubbly, we clearly are on top of the world. While characters like the insufferably arrogant Cecil Pike from Kevin Kwan’s latest book, ’Sex and Vanity’, may look down on South African wine, the world is truly synced with South Africa and is always heaping praise at our brilliant wines. The Washington Post’s Dave McIntyre frequently lists our wines on his suggestion list for the publication. No month goes by without him touching on SA’s finest. So if you have missed the news, here are some of the awards that South African wines have won over the past six months. The L’Ormarins Cap Classique wines received a Gold award at the 2020 Amorim Cap Classique Challenge. The results were announced on 30 September.

The sought after accolade was awarded to the L’Ormarins Brut Rosé NV, which was also acknowledged as the Best Rosé in this year’s competition. Crafted and created with true passion the L’Ormarins Brut Rosé NV delivers outstanding quality with a constant stream of fine bubbles. Delicious aromas of raspberries and strawberries on the nose follow through to a palate which is alive with bright red berries and crisp acidity.

Tokara wines swept the board with all four of their Reserve reds from the 2017 vintage clinching Top 10 status in consecutive South African wine reports.

The Reserve Collection Syrah, Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Director’s Reserve White 2017 and the top tier Director’s Reserve Red all secured Top 10 rankings respectively in the 2020 Prescient Shiraz Report, the Cabernet Sauvignon Report and the Cape Bordeaux Red Blend Report, all convened annually by Winemag.co.za.

For winemaker Stuart Botha, the Top 10 accolade for the TOKARA Syrah holds significant promise, having won practically every prominent local and international accolade for Shiraz including five Platter’s 5-stars, prior to joining TOKARA almost three years ago.

Bonnievale Wines stood proud among the medal-winners at the esteemed Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show. The panel of experts pointed out the exceptional quality of its wines that Bonnievale makes available at accessible prices.

The Bonnievale The River Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 won a Silver medal and rated by the judges as “excellent, wine of distinction”.

The Bonnievale The River Collection Shiraz 2017, Bonnievale The River Collection Merlot 2017 and Bonnievale Limited Release Chardonnay 2019 were acknowledged by the judges as “good to very good, fine character”.

At the Gilbert & Gaillard awards, Bonnievale’s Limited Release Chardonnay 2019, received a Gold medal.

A number of wines received accolades from the annual Tim Watkins South Africa Report for 2020.

Eight of Stellenbosch’s Kleine Zalze wines received medals of excellence having attained over 90 points in the 100-point assessment. These wines are the Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Family Reserve Chenin Blanc 2019, Family Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Family Reserve Shiraz 2017, Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Vineyard Selection Chardonnay 2019, Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc 2019 and the Vintage Brut 2013.

Also joining in the accolade, are Nitida Wines, where five of their wines were also included in the report, getting scores of more than 90%. These were the Nitida Calligraphy 2018, Nitida Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Nitida Coronata Integration 2019, Nitida Golden Orb Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and the Nitida Wild Child 2019.

The ever-popular Steenberg Vineyards also excelled with medals of excellence for three standout wines breaking the venerable 90 point barrier. Steenberg’s vintage prestige cuvée, Lady R 2015, followed by two prized Sauvignon Blancs from the 2019 vintage, the flagship Steenberg The Black Swan on 92 points and the estate Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc on 90.

The Lady R 2015, has also brought home London Gold from the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition with an impressive score of 95/100.

A number of Simonsig’s wines also made the list. The Chenin Avec Chêne 2018, Cuvée Royale 2017, the Frans Malan 2016, the Garland 2015 and their flagship red wine, the Tiara 2016.