Spice up date night with these Valentine’s Day themed cocktails

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Planning a romantic dinner for your Valentine? Don’t forget to pair your meal with one of these scrumptious cocktails with a seductive Valentine’s Day theme. Three Valentine’s Day themed cocktails for date night: Blood Orange Gin Sour By @gastronomcocktails View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay & Leah|Cocktails & Travel (@gastronomcocktails) The pink hue of this blood orange cocktail fits perfectly with the Valentine’s Day theme. With a delicate foam on the top and a garnish or dried fruit, it looks completely impressive when in actuality, it can be prepared minutes before serving. Your date will be more than impressed.

Ingredients

56g gin

14g blood orange juice

7g lemon Juice

21g simple syrup

2 tablespoons aquafaba (brine of canned chickpeas)

3 dashes bitters

Instructions

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin.

Dry shake for 15 seconds.

Add ice into the shaker and shake until completely chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a slice of dried orange or orange peel.

Watermelon frosé

By @the_mixologist_zw

Forget the bouquet of roses, we want rosé. Impress your Valentine at dinner with a homemade watermelon frosé infused with the tartness of raspberries. This beautiful cocktail is so on theme for the day of love and perfect for those sultry summer evenings.

Ingredients

Bottle of rosé wine

25ml vodka (optional)

1 juice of lime

40ml raspberry syrup/simple syrup

30ml watermelon juice (optional)

Instructions

Pour all the ingredients in a sealable container and leave in the freezer overnight.

Use an ice cream scoop to spoon mounds into a cocktail glass

Add a splash of rosé before serving and enjoy.

Garnish with rose petals.

Nutella Old Fashioned

By @antisocialpotions

A box of chocolate may be a cliche, but a chocolate cocktail? Well, that just takes things up a few notches. Pair your Valentine’s Day dinner with a classy Old Fashioned cocktail with a magnificent twist.

Ingredients

42g bourbon

14g Frangelico hazelnut liqueur

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Orange zest

Roasted hazelnuts and a piece of chocolate for garnish

Instructions

Stir bourbon, frangelico and bitters over ice.

Strain into a chilled lowball glass over a fresh large ice cube.

Express the oils from an orange peel over the top and discard.

Place the hazelnuts and chocolate on top of the ice cube to garnish.