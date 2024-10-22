‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland launches premium non-alcoholic beer

British actor Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, has ventured into the beverage industry with the debut of “Bero,” a premium non-alcoholic beer that promises "flavour without compromise." The inspiration for “Bero” came in 2022 when Holland participated in a Dry January challenge. “One month turned into one year, and the rest is history,” said Holland on Bero website.

Realising a gap in the market for a high-quality non-alcoholic beer that could rival traditional brews, Holland teamed up with brewmaster Grant Wood to create a product that is “satisfying as a perfectly poured pint" but without the alcohol. “Bero” offers three core flavours, each named with personal connections to Holland’s life. Edge hill hazy ipa, which has full-flavoured brew with a tropical finish, offering a smooth, hoppy experience reminiscent of a New England IPA.

Edge Hill Hazy IPA is named after the street where Holland attended elementary school. Picture: Supplied Kingston golden pils, a bold and refreshing lager-style brew, ideal for those who enjoy a crisp and clean beer experience. Kingston golden pils is named after Kingston-Upon-Thames, Holland’s birthplace. Picture: Supplied / Bero Noon wheat, a light and refreshing wheat beer with a crisp body, a touch of sweetness, and a snappy orange-lime twist. Noon Wheat is named after Holland and Zendaya’s dog, Noon. Picture: Supplied / Bero Wood, who has 40 years of brewing experience, explained the process behind “Bero”.

“Most non-alcoholic beer is made using a process that removes alcohol after it’s been brewed and with it, most of the flavour that makes beer special,” he said. With “Bero,” the fermentation process naturally limits alcohol content to under 0.5%, ensuring no “soul extraction” or flavour loss. Holland expressed pride in his new venture, stating, “Building bero is one of my proudest achievements, and I am so excited to share it with you. Your support of bero means everything to me. Here's to living a life enriched.”