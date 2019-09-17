Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on menus. The coffee shop franchise developed its pumpkin spice latte for the spring.

Starbucks' blenders discovered the flavour of pumpkin pie blossoms when infused with other spices including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

The beverage is available in pumpkin spice latte; frappuccino and foam macchiato.

Starbucks also said the drink can be customised with a variety of alternative milks, including a vegan option.

In other related news, the US coffee chain's "secret menu" Cinderella Latte has gone viral. According to Delish, the secret menu drink was created by a barista who is also a Disney fan, and customers are lapping it up.

The pumpkin spice range is available at all its stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It will be available for six weeks or while stocks last.