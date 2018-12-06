A few summer cocktails to make when entertaining at home. Pexels

Make the most of your home bar this summer, and shake and stir your own cocktails.



When it comes time for a few refreshing cocktails there are quick and easy recipes aplenty for any spirit-based tipple. Summer holidays are the time to sit back, relax and let the bitters do the talking.





With these few recipes in hand, when it comes time to prepare for those summer braai’s, pool-side parties and patio evenings being a home mixologist is a breeze and you’re sure to be ‘the hostess with the most-est’!

Pink Gin. Picture by Andrew Barrow.

Pink gin





Ingredients 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

60ml Gin

Garnish: lemon twist Method

Splash a generous few drops of Angostura aromatic bitters into a glass. Thereafter you roll them around until the inside is coated, pour out the excess and pour in the gin.

Moscow Mule Moscow Mule

Ingredients 1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters

74ml Vodka

148ml ginger beer

Garnish: lime wedges Method:

Add ingredients to an ice filled mixing glass. Stir gently. Strain into an ice filled Collins glass.

Tequila Old Fashioned. Picture by Andrew Barrow

Tequila Old Fashioned

Ingredients 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

7ml demerara syrup

60ml Tequila

Garnish: grapefruit ribbon Method

Add ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir well. Strain into an ice filled old fashioned glass.

Express a grapefruit ribbon over glass and insert into drink.





For more information on the Angostura bitters range visit www.angosturabitters.com.



