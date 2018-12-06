Make the most of your home bar this summer, and shake and stir your own cocktails.
When it comes time for a few refreshing cocktails there are quick and easy recipes aplenty for any spirit-based tipple. Summer holidays are the time to sit back, relax and let the bitters do the talking.
With these few recipes in hand, when it comes time to prepare for those summer braai’s, pool-side parties and patio evenings being a home mixologist is a breeze and you’re sure to be ‘the hostess with the most-est’!
Pink gin
Ingredients
- 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
- 60ml Gin
- Garnish: lemon twist
Method
Splash a generous few drops of Angostura aromatic bitters into a glass.
Thereafter you roll them around until the inside is coated, pour out the excess and pour in the gin.
Moscow Mule
Ingredients
- 1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters
- 74ml Vodka
- 148ml ginger beer
- Garnish: lime wedges
Method:
Add ingredients to an ice filled mixing glass.
Stir gently. Strain into an ice filled Collins glass.
Tequila Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
- 7ml demerara syrup
- 60ml Tequila
- Garnish: grapefruit ribbon
Method
Add ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir well. Strain into an ice filled old fashioned glass.
Express a grapefruit ribbon over glass and insert into drink.
For more information on the Angostura bitters range visit www.angosturabitters.com.