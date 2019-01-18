Servings: 4
Ingredients
- salt
- 350g dried whole-wheat fusilli
- 1/4 cup hulled, raw sunflower seeds
- 30g Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, cut into chunks
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 1/2 cups packed rocket leaves
- 1/4 cup unrefined, expeller-pressed sunflower oil
- 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
Method
- Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions. Drain and return to the pot, reserving about 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water.
- Meanwhile, combine the sunflower seeds, cheese and garlic in a food processor. Pulse until finely ground. Add the rocket and pulse to break down the greens. With the motor running, slowly stream in the oil.
- Add the white balsamic vinegar, then process for about 10 more seconds, to form a fairly smooth pesto. Taste and season lightly with salt, as needed.
- Toss the hot pasta with the pesto, adding the reserved pasta cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired consistency of sauce.
- Serve right away.