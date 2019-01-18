Sunflower Seed Pesto Pasta. Photo: Deb Lindsey
Servings: 4

Ingredients
  • salt
  • 350g dried whole-wheat fusilli
  • 1/4 cup hulled, raw sunflower seeds
  • 30g Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, cut into chunks
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 1/2 cups packed rocket leaves
  • 1/4 cup unrefined, expeller-pressed sunflower oil
  • 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
Method 
  1. Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions. Drain and return to the pot, reserving about 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water.
  2. Meanwhile, combine the sunflower seeds, cheese and garlic in a food processor. Pulse until finely ground. Add the rocket and pulse to break down the greens. With the motor running, slowly stream in the oil.
  3. Add the white balsamic vinegar, then process for about 10 more seconds, to form a fairly smooth pesto. Taste and season lightly with salt, as needed.
  4. Toss the hot pasta with the pesto, adding the reserved pasta cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired consistency of sauce.
  5. Serve right away.