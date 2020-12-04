Tanqueray announces winner of #TanquerayFoodie campaign

The world’s leading gin brand joined forces with food connoisseurs to bring South Africans an unmistakable taste of Tanqueray. The #TanquerayFoodie search campaign was conceptualised to bring excitement to gin lovers and food enthusiasts from all over the country. The competition was essentially aimed at challenging local consumers to put together their interpretation of the perfect meal paired with their favourite Tanqueray drink. The competition which ran for the month of November saw great social media success and was well received by South Africans online. After weeks of entering and a second phase of voting, we reached the third phase where the top four entrants, Tendani Rodney, Zandile Mabika, Rochelle Meyer as well as Phumzile Mkabile, participated in a mystery box cook-off challenge for the title of being named the ultimate #TanquerayFoodie of 2020.

“The #TanquerayFoodie search campaign was a great success with thousands of online entries nationwide.

“This campaign not only showcased talented foodies but allowed aspiring chefs and cooks to explore ways in which they can perfectly pair food with their favourite Tanqueray cocktail,” said Tanqueray’s Brand Manager, Nontando Khubisa.

“We would like to thank everyone who entered and engaged with us on this campaign and most importantly to our top four contestants for soldiering through a very intense cook-off.

“Finally, I would like to congratulate our ultimate #TanquerayFoodie search winner, Phumzile Mkabile, from Cape Town.”

Phumzile Mkabile from @ourkitchen_sa on Instagram has been selected as the ultimate #TanquerayFoodie of 2020.

Mkabile, much like the other contestants, displayed impeccable work in the kitchen and while she only had an hour to craft a tasty meal and pair it with the perfect Tanqueray drink, Mkabile came out on top having presented to the judges a delectable meal paired with a classic TnT which scored her the winning title.

While the stakes were really high and the pressure was felt on the day of the cook-off, Tanqueray would like to further congratulate the top four contestants for displaying grit, creativity and curating delicious food as well as crafting the perfect Tanqueray cocktail.

The challenge was a tough one and each contestant brought their best to the table, making it a really hard decision for our judges.

The mystery box cook-off was judged by renowned online personalities and well-known cooks, Luyanda Mafanya from Cooking with Luyanda and Themba Gwejela from Gwej’s Kitchen, as well as Tanqueray brand ambassador Simtholile Mnisi and Phila Dyasi from the Tanqueray Brand Marketing team.

Not forgetting Tanqueray’s leading lady, Blue Mbombo who was also part of the judging panel adding her well versed knowledge of the brand, taste for delicious food and the perfect TnT.

For more information on the #TanquerayFoodie search campaign, follow @TanquerayZA on both Instagram and Twitter or simply use the hashtags #MyTanqueray #TanquerayFoodie to follow the conversation.