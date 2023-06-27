That’s Miss Pule to you! Sonia Booth drops her married name and her new cheesecake liqueur

Sonia Booth’s cheesecake brand is growing with the launch of her latest product, a marula cheesecake liqueur.
The former model first released a Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream and has now ventured into alcohol.
Booth dried her tears, following her and estranged hubby Matthew Booth’s cheesecake saga, that broke the internet last year after she outed him on social media.
She caught onto her estranged husband Matthew Booth’s alleged extra-marital affair with the help of a cheesecake.
Booth revealed that on their son’s birthday, Matthew prepared cheesecake during the night, getting her son’s hopes up, only to take the cheesecake to his mistress in the morning.
The the businesswoman has now launched the liqueur and bottle reveal in Pimville, Soweto, where she was born.
And there you have it...— I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) June 17, 2023
Bottle No: 1, 4 & 12 reserved and never to be sold. You can request a special number and if available you'll have it.
@Marula_cheesecak#MarulaCheesecakePassion #MCPLiqueurLaunch#ProudMantsho pic.twitter.com/iRLbDhVVEg
Booth curated the liquor through the Johannesburg Distilling Company, which also retails the liqueur.
The bottle is adorned with a gold label and even has some spice. Her martial surname is drawn through with a line and has her maiden surname Pule written next to it.
@HopSunnyBunny tweeted: “I’m here for @SoniaBoothZA brand. Any friend of mine having an event is getting Sonia everything(booze, dessert/ice-cream & whatever else she comes up with). May she continue writing that surname with a line running through it cos that’s my level of petty 😍🤌🏾☺️🥰”.
I’m here for @SoniaBoothZA brand. Any friend of mine having an event is getting Sonia everything(booze, dessert/ice-cream & whatever else she comes up with. May she continue writing that surname with a Line running through it cos that’s my level of petty 😍🤌🏾☺️🥰 https://t.co/UPm6G5B3lW— Baby Tech StartUp (@HopSunnyBunny) June 18, 2023
Those who have tasted the liqueur are singing its praises, but also acknowledging that it has a kick to it and Booth is confident that people will enjoy her product.
“You will enjoy it and you will take a bottle home with you, that's how confident I am about it. The smell alone will warm your heart and the rest of your body,” she said.
The former Miss SA runner-up has encouraged those wanting to taste the black coloured looking liqueur to head to the Johannesburg Distilling Company.