The best sparkling wines to drink this spring

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Spring is here. We can finally emerge from our homes without wearing full-on winter gear. This also means it is time to switch up our drinking habits to suit the season. While sparkling wine cocktails are perfect all year round, they are unmistakably appropriate for spring. There is no need to save the good stuff for the end of the year and the holiday season. We have asked wine experts to share their best selection of wines that people can enjoy in the warm weather. Cape Wine Master Winifred Bowman’s picks Kleine Zalze Brut Rosé NV

It has a silver-pink hue, made from chardonnay and pinot noir, and just an explosion of strawberry and raspberry on the tongue – soft, gentle mousse – all about flirtation.

Available from R136 at select retailers.

Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir MCC

Pretty in pink, creamy in the mouth with raspberry and strawberries dancing pirouettes with the never ending bubbles. Delight in a glass and made from 100% pinot noir.

Available from R245 at select retailers.

Pieter Ferreira Rosé 2013

This is for that special celebration: salmon pink, elegant with pearly strings of bubbles creeping slowly to the surface of the glass. Elegant and sophisticated with cherry, red berry, and creamy yeasty flavours. Pure heaven

Available from R410 at select retailers.

Cellarmaster of Graham Beck – Pieter Ferreira’s picks

Krone Night Nectar Rose 2018

The mousse is fine and creamy with the effervescence of citrus-sherbet singing along, lengthening into a vibrant acidity and treacle-tinged finish. Food pairing: the vibrant vivacity of this MCC is a true joy paired with bold, deep flavours; prawns grilled on hot coals with coconut lime basting and peach chutney; it's berry-richness harmonious with unctuous, sticky pork belly; spice, texture, cream are all heightened, pair with the pillowy softness of strawberry cream cake, the astringency of raspberry pinwheels, and the fine crunch of rose-water macarons.

Available from R129 at select retailers.

Colmant Rose NV

Romantic, gracious, and harmonious! A tender touch to Colmant’s alluring blend. While Chardonnay makes up 25% of the blend, pinot noir leads the dance with 75%. A portion (10%) of the pinot noir is macerated on the skins to give the Brut Rosé its colour and signature red berry aroma and flavour. The Chardonnay contributes vivacity, finesse, and harmonious elegance. 15% of the base wine is barrel fermented and there is a 15% reserve wine portion blended in. Maturation time on lees is 24 months minimum. Colmant Brut Rosé is seductively appealing in its signature lively freshness and delectable flavour.

Available from R239 at select retailers.

Graham Beck Vintage Rose 2014

Delicate and delightfully demure, yet superbly complex and rewarding – this delectable MCC is a unique first for South Africa. During vinification, we followed a unique approach whereby the whole bunches of pinot noir and chardonnay were jointly pressed as a blend. The delightful salmon pink hue of the Vintage Rosé perfectly complements the sumptuous strawberry notes and rich creamy complexity on the palate.

Available from R299 at select retailers.

Below are other sparkling wines you should try.

House of BNG Brut Methode Cap Classique

The House of BNG Brut Methode Cap Classique is elegant and fresh with hints of complexity and yeastiness along with fine mousse. It captivates with its delicate pale pink colour and intoxicating red fruit aromas which further delight the palate with hints of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry flavours.

Available from R399 at select retailers.

Ruinart Rosé

Archives revealed that Ruinart shipped the first rosé Champagne over 250 years ago. The exuberant red-fruit flavours make this rosé champagne one of the finest, even now. Its excellent quality remains the essential feature of the production of this delicate wine to this day. Expect a sophisticated rosé with an intense aromatic profile, perfect to complement dinner in - or out.

Available from: R969.95 at select retailers.

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Moët Rosé is known for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness, and seductive palate. It’s a spontaneous, romantic expression of the Moët & Chandon style, distinguished by its bright fruitiness, a seductive palate, and its elegant maturity. Whether you’re celebrating at home or popping out and about, this is springtime sipping at its most glamorous.

Available from: R689.95 at select retailers.