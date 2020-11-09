LifestyleFood & DrinkDrink
Jimarita margarita. Picture: Supplied
Jimarita margarita. Picture: Supplied

The best summer cocktails to make at home

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Summer is nearly here. Even though we have six weeks before it is officially summer, most of us are already basking in what the season has to offer – amazing beach and pool weather.

When the weather gets hot, we are looking for lighter and brighter drinks that are full of fruity flavours, fizz, and maybe even a little bit of spicy heat to mix things up.

Whether you are hanging at the poolside or braaing in the backyard, there's nothing better than sipping on a summery cocktail.

And whether you are a drinks aficionado already or you are still figuring out your favourites, the good news is there is always room to try new things.

You can make the most of your home bar this coming season, and shake and stir your own cocktails.

With the following recipes in hand, when it comes time to prepare for those summer braais and poolside parties, being a home mixologist is a breeze and you are sure to be ‘the hostess with the most-est’!

Jimarita margarita. Picture: Supplied

Jimarita margarita

Ingredients

60ml El Jimador 100% agave tequila

30ml lime juice

15ml orange juice

25ml simple syrup

Ice

Lime slice to garnish

Method

To make a simple syrup place ½ cup sugar and ½ cup of water into a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool before use.

Fill a blender with ice and add all ingredients.

Blend and serve in a salt-rimmed margarita glass.

Garnish with a lime slice.

Authentic Paloma

Ingredients

60ml El Jimador Reposado

15ml lime juice

Grapefruit soda

Pinch of salt

Lime wheel

Method

Pour tequila and lime juice into a glass with ice.

Add a pinch of salt and top with grapefruit soda.

Stir and garnish with a lime wheel. Salud!

Share this article:

Related Articles