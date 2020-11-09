The best summer cocktails to make at home
Summer is nearly here. Even though we have six weeks before it is officially summer, most of us are already basking in what the season has to offer – amazing beach and pool weather.
When the weather gets hot, we are looking for lighter and brighter drinks that are full of fruity flavours, fizz, and maybe even a little bit of spicy heat to mix things up.
Whether you are hanging at the poolside or braaing in the backyard, there's nothing better than sipping on a summery cocktail.
And whether you are a drinks aficionado already or you are still figuring out your favourites, the good news is there is always room to try new things.
You can make the most of your home bar this coming season, and shake and stir your own cocktails.
With the following recipes in hand, when it comes time to prepare for those summer braais and poolside parties, being a home mixologist is a breeze and you are sure to be ‘the hostess with the most-est’!
Jimarita margarita
Ingredients
60ml El Jimador 100% agave tequila
30ml lime juice
15ml orange juice
25ml simple syrup
Ice
Lime slice to garnish
Method
To make a simple syrup place ½ cup sugar and ½ cup of water into a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool before use.
Fill a blender with ice and add all ingredients.
Blend and serve in a salt-rimmed margarita glass.
Garnish with a lime slice.
Authentic Paloma
Ingredients
60ml El Jimador Reposado
15ml lime juice
Grapefruit soda
Pinch of salt
Lime wheel
Method
Pour tequila and lime juice into a glass with ice.
Add a pinch of salt and top with grapefruit soda.
Stir and garnish with a lime wheel. Salud!