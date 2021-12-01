The best whiskies to buy this holiday season

The festive season is well and truly upon us, and with that in mind, our thoughts have naturally turned to share some of the best whiskies to sip on this holiday season. Whether you are looking to buy a gift for a loved one, or treat yourself to a dram of something special, the team at Cutler Drinks has picked out their favourite whiskies that are perfect for this time of year.

Whisky is an extremely thoughtful gift for whisky novices, connoisseurs and collectors because of the craftsmanship that goes into it. The place of origin and earliest known history of it, known as the whisky’s provenance, also impacts the liquid itself and makes for an interesting story. There are so many whiskies to choose from: Scotch, single malt, blends and Irish whiskey (yes, it’s spelt with an “e” if it’s Irish), all of which offer a distinctly different drinking experience. No matter what your preference is, there’s no reason not to give at least one of these a try this festive season.

Sexton Single Malt Sexton Irish Whiskey is a new and unexpected single malt for every man. Rich in hue, approachable in taste and memorable in character, it is made from 100% Irish malted barley that is triple distilled in copper pot stills for smoothness. It is best enjoyed on the rocks. What makes it special?

It has the perfect balance of dried fruits and subtle oak notes and a smooth, lingering finish. Sexton is consciously aged for four years in Oloroso sherry butts to achieve a depth of flavour from the wine-imbued barrel that surpasses its years. Highland Park Whisky The Orkney Single Malt with Viking Soul. Orkney, more specifically, the Orkney Islands, which consist of 70 individual islands, is part of Scotland now, but rewind the tape a few centuries and you’re looking at a vast Viking kingdom. The benefit of history is that various Viking values continue to live on: pride, honour, and fierce independence. Every drop of this whisky is a tribute to its ancestors. It is best enjoyed neat, on ice, or with a dash of water (still or sparkling).

What makes it special? Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest single malts in the world, it has received numerous awards and accolades including being named “Best Spirit In The World” in the Spirit Journal on three separate occasions. Matured predominantly in sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, Highland Park boasts a portfolio of distinctive single malts – with a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, and 18-year-old offering. John Bannermans Whisky

Bannermans is a very old Scottish name. The “banner man” was the king’s standard-bearer and had the honour of carrying his flag into war. Bannermans is one of the few remaining independently owned blended Scotch Whiskies and is produced by Kensington Distillers & Vintners, in Scotland, just outside Edinburgh. Enjoy neat in a short glass with a block or two of ice, or in a tall glass over ice mixed with Coke or ginger ale. What makes it special? John Bannermans Whisky is made using a very slow distillation process, which ensures as much copper contact as possible. This creates Bannermans’ beautifully fruity flavours.

Naked Grouse Scotch Whisky Naked Grouse is a blend of the world’s finest single malts, extra matured for six months in “naked” first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. This process adds a layer of rich and fruity flavour, creating a versatile whisky, perfect for enjoying your way. Best enjoyed in a traditional Whisky Sour with lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white served on ice. What makes it special?