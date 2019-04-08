The Cabernet Sauvignon that's been rated the best wine in the world.

Vivino, the popular wine app with 35 million subscribers worldwide, says the best wine in the world is the Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, from Napa Valley in California.



That's based on Vivino's data mining of the 40 million reviews and 120 million ratings its members posted online last year.





A quick Internet search finds that the average purchase price of the Scarecrow cabernet 2015 is R15108.









Other top red wines in the Vivino 2019 Wine Awards included two from the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, the most exclusive Burgundy producer.





Vivino and similar apps create a social media dynamic, t hey become bragging boards for members to showcase the rare and expensive wines they are drinking.





The Vivino Wine Awards should be taken with a grain of salt, but that doesn't mean they don't provide insight into how we are buying and enjoying wine.





The Vivino Wine Style Awards includes "top 10" lists for various categories, such as Argentine malbec.





Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon 2015. Picture: Courtesy of Vivino

Of course, the world's best wines are expensive, t hey require meticulous care in the vineyard and winery.





They often come from small, historic vineyards that carry prestige with their name on the label and they are often produced in limited quantities.





Tight supply and high demand drive prices up, as do the egos of the winemakers and the collectors.











