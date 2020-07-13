The importance of juicing

Juicing vegetables and fruits at home has been popular for a number of years. In an era where most of us care about what is in the food and beverages we consume, we have taken to doing things ourselves. Juicing is one of those.

From apple, celery and kale juice, to beetroot, ginger and orange juice, we are constantly playing with different flavours, mostly to get as many nutrients as possible.

Mixing and juicing fruits and vegetables can help one consume lots of nutrients at once, which is great because it is not always practical to consume the required amount of fruits and vegetables that the body needs on a daily basis.

Nutritionist and founder of the Juice Revolution, Fiona Stander, says that juicing isn’t a gimmick but a beneficial practice that will help you improve your health when done right.

Stander says it can lower high cholesterol, detox your system, improve athletic performance, and even clear your skin. She adds that drinking juice before a meal is a great way to suppress appetite so you’ll eat less and that when you eat less, it helps prevent weight gain.

“Raw juice, unlike coffee, soft drinks and alcohol (which take water from the body) supply the water you need to replenish lost fluid while providing all the necessary vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and phytochemicals,” says Stander.

According to fruit juice company, Sir Fruit, in the past, juices have faced the challenge of consumer concerns around high sugar content, but that has been a misconception and a perception that has started to change.