The Insider luxury gift guide is one that even the most frugal person will be urged to spend money on

A friend recently asked me what I wanted for Christmas. I was stumped. I hadn’t really thought about it and besides, I haven’t seen the need to celebrate the festive season in the past decade. “Oh, come on, surely there’s something you really want?”

Well, I decided to be honest. I want a pair of Lindberg sunglasses, the Rihanna coffee table book and a trip to Las Vegas to watch Adele. My friend responded: “Are you mad? That’s nearly R100K.” And that’s when I got to thinking: “What would I want if money were no object? And what are some of the most amazing things people could buy for their loved ones this Christmas?”

Here’s the ultimate Insider Editor’s Choice of some of the most fabulous items that would make your loved ones happy and impress them. For The Fine Liquor Lover Compass Box “This is not a luxury whisky” – R10 999

Inspired by a 1929 surrealist artwork, “This is not a luxury Whisky” is a complex Blended Scotch packaged in a style that poses questions about what it is that makes a luxury whisky a “luxury”. It is complex, rich, lightly smoky and opulent. SV Limited Release Verdelho – R1 650 (Case of 6 Bottles); Loot.co.za Sometimes referred to as “liquid sunshine“, Verdelho is a classic white grape variety found mainly in Madeira, off the coast of Portugal. The exceptional wine reveals peach and apricot aromas with flinty, floral and nutty nuances. It pairs well with traditional spicy SA cuisine.

The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson – R1 214 on Loot.co.za This coffee table book is a great choice for taking a step further to get more in-depth knowledge about the world of wine. Ideal for wine lovers who want to learn even more. For The Fashionista

Thebe Magugu Sunday Best Boot – R14 500 The LVMH prize-winning designer began his foray into footwear this year, releasing the Sunday Best Boot. The boot takes elements from a loafer and features a severely pointed toe inspired by the elongated shoes worn by Joburg pastors. The heel takes on an angular wedge-shape that grows out in a trapeze fashion towards the ground. Tiebele Arc Bag by Hamethop – R 12 800

Named after a village in Burkina Faso, the circular handbag has a very elegant appeal that can be dressed up or down. A definite statement piece. Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low – $560 (about R9 000), FarFetch These are the last of Virgil Abloh's Nike collaboration before his tragic passing on November 29, so they are going to be selling like hotcakes and will probably become a collector’s item in a few years. They feature an exposed-foam tongue, featuring the Jordan Wings logo for an OG touch, while Michael Jordan’s signature is scrawled across the lateral side.

For The Homemaker Delonghi FH1373 Multifry Extra Airfryer and Multicooker – R4 499 on Loot.co.za The Daddy Warbucks of air fryers will allow you to easily prepare a wide variety of recipes on your countertop – from crispy fries to sauces, from steaks to stews, and curries and salmon. Multifry even allows you to bake pizzas, cakes and pies. Multiple cooking modes allow you to cook a large variety of recipes using different cooking styles.

Blomus Cooling Glass Carafe – R1 399 on Loot.co.za The Blomus cooling carafe, with an inner cooling cartridge, maintains a cool temperature without watering down drinks. The carafe is a stylish and practical way to serve water chilled at the table. Cristal d'Arques Ultime Glassware – R587 on Loot.co.za

The glasses are designed to accelerate the release of the aromas of young wines and their fine rims make the tasting experience all the greater. And as spirits, soft drinks and cocktails are also well worth tasting, the Ultime collection is rounded off with two tumblers. For The Tech Whizz Syng Cell Alpha – $1 800 on SyngSpace.com

The Cell Alpha is a wireless, design-forward speaker that produces audiophile-quality sound. It uses tones and microphones to calibrate itself to the shape and acoustics of the room it’s in for maximum audio quality. Then bass-booming woofers and drivers emit a sound that seems to come from all directions. It’s the world’s first Triphonic speaker. Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear – R5 024 on Loot.co.za The best of Chinese technology meets South Korea’s best eyewear brand. Stylish and tech-savvy, the sunglasses come with built-in speakers for private, personal stereo audio.

LG C1- R20,446 on Loot.co.za The 4K OLED television’s display ditches LCD TVs’ traditional backlit design, opting instead for pixels that create their own light, resulting in gorgeous colours, crisp images and striking contrasts, even in low-light scenes. For The Statement Maker

Xesha Dzu'neka Timepiece – R2 899, Xesha South Africa A large casing and oversized crown combined with a flawless and intricate golden Skeleton Movement and a striking dial make for the perfect look for this modern skeleton timepiece. Anoqi Lalibela Ring – R1 199, Africa Rise

Statement rings by Anoqi, celebrating iconic African architecture. Holographique Prisme Bracelet, Boucheron, POA From the fabled brand’s Holographique collection, the multiple rows of holographic crystal and diamonds reflect playfully to and fro in a game of light and colour on this cuff. Set with holographic rock crystal and diamonds, in white gold. A true investment piece that’s worth the trip to Place Vendôme in Paris.