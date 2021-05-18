The language of tea: What does your favourite brew say about your personality?

Tea is just a beverage with some herbal mixture, milk, and water but, for many, it is an emotion.

Tea is a lifesaver for many, as it helps them in coping with their mood. Different types of teas say a lot about your personality and emotions. As said, tea is emotion, meaning the choice of tea changes with the change in the mood of the person having it.

There are hundreds of different varieties of teas, served all over the world, but a few are common and preferable.

Experts reveal that, at a time when the tea is brewed, its ingredients says a lot about the personality and how the ingredients changes reflect the change in emotions of the person.

So, are you bold or sweet? Relaxed or upbeat? If you believe that you are what you eat (and drink), then you will want to read on to find out what your favourite type of tea says about your personality.

South African-born tea sommelier Jessica Bonin, who gained experience from studying directly under tea masters in China, Japan, and South Korea, explains.

Bonin says that while teas have always been selected for their unique characteristics and flavour profiles, our inclinations towards different teas are also representative of our characteristics.

“For every individual, tea has a different meaning. It is an expression of our emotions and who we are. We all associate with its effects, even on a subconscious level. For some, tea drinking is soothing and healing, while for others, it is invigorating. With so many beneficial compounds, tea creates various states in the body and mind, that we then form associations with based on those outcomes. We naturally gravitate toward teas that fulfil the state of being we seek,” she says.

To cater to every taste, mood, and personality, the Rooibos tea industry has added new twists to the pantry staple, to make Rooibos more premium.

Whereas a few years ago, there were but only a handful of choices, today there are numerous blends of specialty Rooibos infusions on the market, with a clear trend towards more natural ingredients, i.e. real fruit pieces, etc.

Bonin remarks that each Rooibos tea blend has a distinct keynote, flavour, aroma, texture, and feel, which appeals to one’s deeper character. She says, if you’re in a contemplative mood, Rooibos and Chamomile will provide a calming effect, while Rooibos and Lemon are likely to be the blend of choice for those who demand focus.

Bonin adds that the spontaneous and adventurous among us will likely gravitate toward a berry-blend, whereas warm and caring individuals will find harmony in a cup of chai tea.

After meticulously studying the various infusions, she has developed a tea personality quiz to help tea lovers find their significant other Rooibos blends. If you’re curious, visit www.sarooibos.co.za.

That said, teacups can indeed say a lot about your personality and emotions, so when you go to buy tea cups – always choose the one that suits your character.

