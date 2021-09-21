The Les Twins partner with Hennessy to release a very special limited-edition bottle

Hennessy Very Special and global dance stars Les Twins have come together to create a limited-edition bottle, which aims to express the pulse of street culture in a dual design incorporating freestyle dance. Far more than a classic collaboration, this Hennessy Very Special partnership marks a brand-new horizon and a groundbreaking meeting of minds.

Before the release of the limited-edition bottle, we were taken on a three-day virtual trip from Paris to Cognac to where the twin brothers Laurent and Larry Bourgeois captured the Very Special-making process in six dance steps, captured in movement through the latest data capture technologies. These movements were then translated to design the limited edition bottles and packaging, with each motion design corresponding to their individual moves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hennessy (@hennessy) Cultural icons in their own right, Hennessy Very Special and Les Twins created a multi-media collaboration around the tagline “Move Out Loud” to celebrate French heritage, and the pioneering spirit for the 11th limited edition.

A first for the series, this movement creates an exceptional, inclusive platform for artistic expression through live dance, video, and music. In the vineyards, distilleries, and Founder’s Cellar in Cognac, Laurent and Larry found inspiration in not just one aspect but the entire art of making the bottle, from earth and vine to barrel and glass. Speaking about the collaboration, they said: “Visiting the Château de Bagnolet was like walking into a chapter of French history. We knew we wanted to create something completely new because the Maison has such an incredible story with so much passion behind it.

Larry said that incorporating cognac-making was incorporated into movement, Larry felt like they were dancing naked in a room full of people, but the result was worth it. “It’s incredible, but how would we take our art, our craft, and put that on a bottle? We are dancers. We don’t draw, we move. How would we convey our movement and essence onto a bottle? That’s when ‘Move Out Loud’ was born. Working with Hennessy is like going onstage with new energy. Hennessy’s not afraid to mix things up. We’re expressing that knowledge through movement – and our experience with Hennessy Very Special has changed how we dance,” he said. Marketing Manager for Hennessy South Africa, Khomotso Ledwaba said: “The collaboration is an exciting evolution of our previous artistic projects for Hennessy Very Special, this time combining urban territories of dance and music - shining a light on urban culture while championing pioneers who are continually pushing the boundaries of their potential.”

Ledwaba says South Africa has an extensive dance and music culture, and therefore Hennessy is confident that this collaboration will resonate with South Africans on a whole new level. “South Africa is a fertile ground for vibrant, dynamic new moves, from the pantsula dance popularised in the 80s to recent forms such as bhenga, danced to the raw, electronic beats of gqom, or the house style of amapiano,” he said. Unfortunately, the Les Twins couldn’t make it to the official launch, which recently took place at Katy’s Palace, Krammerville.

However, they did make a virtual surprise “visit” and chatted to Tshego Koke, who was the event’s MC. “As done with our previous collaborations, Hennessy would have loved to have Les Twins join us in person, but the pandemic hindered this, unfortunately. We were, however, still able to bring their infectious energy to the event,” said Ledwaba. Homegrown talents, B-boy Vouks James and radio producer and DJ Oscar Mbo also joined in on the conversation with Les Twins, adding local insights into the dance and music culture within South Africa.