The new Coke Zero recipe that had fans ‘really worried’ has launched in Mzansi

In much the same way plant-based meat companies are tweaking their offerings to make them taste more like the real thing, beverage giant Coca-Cola is doing the same thing with its no-sugar cola. Last month, the company announced they will be changing the recipe of their beloved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar aka Coke Zero, and fans were less than impressed by the brand changing its flavour – again.

In a Twitter post, Coca-Cola announced that it would be changing the drink so that it would “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste.” “Announcing the new and improved Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar with an updated look and an even more delicious and refreshing taste. Learn more about how we’re continuing to meet the expectations of our consumers,” they wrote. Announcing the new and improved Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar with an updated look and an even more delicious and refreshing taste. Learn more about how we’re continuing to meet the expectations of our consumers: https://t.co/w8UDarQTbO pic.twitter.com/3SUfXWayEc — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) July 13, 2021 The new cola which has been available on the international market for over a month now.

In a statement, Frontline marketing director of the South African franchise, Michelle Cloete said they had seen accelerated growth of the Coca-Cola No Sugar brand in SA, since launching the new recipe in 2016. Cloete said the change in packaging was a momentous step for them. “Product design is one of the first tangible elements that a consumer engages with. “We want everyone who comes into contact with the Coca-Cola No Sugar improved formulation to have an all-encompassing experience.

“One that is led by a crispier, more delicious, and refreshing first sip, still with zero calories,” she said. "We've also taken voluntary action by providing clear and easy to understand nutrition information about what's inside our drinks so people can make informed choices. “The introduction of Coca-Cola No Sugar is in line with more comprehensive actions the company is undertaking to evolve our recipes, help reduce sugar in its soft drink portfolio and offer consumers a choice of low and no-sugar drinks, including smaller pack sizes ", Cloete added.

When Coca-Cola announced the news of the new recipe, without even tasting it consumers were already sounding off online. Full of nervousness about the change, some vowed to switch teams and buy from the brand's rivals such as Pepsi. "Nooooo. It's great as is," wrote one Coke Zero fan after hearing the news.

Another concerned user said, "Coke Zero Sugar was good & it’s pretty much the only soda I drink now. I have not tried the updated version & I’m really worried about it because it didn’t need to change. I really hope you didn’t ruin it and I will try it. Here’s hoping!" “If you ruin Coke Zero, I will haunt you,” a third user tweeted. While some people complained about the change, one user who has tasted it thinks it’s delicious.