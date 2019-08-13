An Israeli start-up, Wine Water Ltd has launched an all-natural wine-grape infused spring water called O.Vine, that is said to be non-alcoholic. Picture: O.Vine (Instagram)

A company just turned water into wine. An Israeli company called Wine Water Ltd recently debuted a wine-grape infused spring water range called O.Vine, which is completely alcohol-free.

According to The Drink Business, chief executive and founder of Wine Water, Anat Levi said developing O.Vine was extremely challenging.

“Based on our winemaking expertise, we designed proprietary technology and specialised techniques. These methods prevent oxidation – the main obstacle to keeping the beverage fresh and shelf stable – without alcohol and without preservatives. I’m passionate about creating innovative beverages based on winemaking traditions, proliferating wine’s wellness benefits and raising the lifestyle to a new level,” said Levi.

She said when you are in the business of natural premium beverages, Mother Earth’s gifts such as spring water and soil are key factors in your success. So, it is only natural to do whatever you can to protect them.

“All of my recent initiatives have leveraged sustainable approaches, which have mainly been producing eco-friendly products with a minimal footprint,” reported the beverage site.

If you are intrigued and want to try it out for yourself, you will have to go to the US.