The Original Gin and Tonic Festival returns to Cape Town Picture: Supplied

Hundreds of gin lovers will be making their way to The Old Biscuit Mill on Sunday for the annual Gin and Tonic Festival.



The Cape Town Original Gin and Tonic Festival, as it’s officially known, is in its fourth year and showcases some of the best local and internationally produced craft gins all under one roof.





Gin lovers can expect to sip on anything from classic G&T’s to some pretty uniquely crafted cocktails.









Stefan Coetzee, one of the organisers, says there will be "gin in abundance to sip on and enjoy".





"The makers will be there to share their unique stories and enlighten us all on what makes their product so simply irresistible. This year we are excited to welcome Roku Gin from Japan and a handful of new local gins to the stage. Over 60 local and international gins will be showcasing at The Cape Town Original Gin & Tonic Festival, making this the biggest show in South Africa,” he says.





Some of the local brands to look out for include Bloedlemoen Gin, Hope on Hopkins, D'urban Gin, Tincture Alchemical Gin, The General’s Gin, Boplaas Gin, African Craft Beverages and Kaleido Gin.





While some of the international rands include The Botanist Gin, Arbikie Gin, Beefeater Gin and Diplôme Dry Gin.





Tickets are selling out fast on Quicket so hopefully, you can still get yours on time.





If you missed out then try one of these cocktails to help drown your sorrows.









The Perfect G&T Serve with Fever-Tree and Tanqueray





Fever-Tree’s Aromatic Tonic Water is made with angostura bark and aromatic botanicals such as cardamom, pimento berry and ginger; pairing perfectly with juniper rich gins. Pour yourself the perfect G&T with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water and Tanqueray London Dry Gin.

Fill a glass with ice

Add 1 – 2 tots Tanqueray London Dry Gin (to taste)

Top up with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water

Garnish with a twist of lemon

Fever-Tree and Tanqueray Picture supplied