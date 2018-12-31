The perfect bubbles for #NewYearsEve

As we come to the end of this year, many of us feel we really need a drink. Traditionally, champagne – or as we have to call it here, MCC – is drunk on New Year’s Eve, but we’ve included a few other options for you, including one for the teetotalers and precious designated drivers.

Whether you go local or imported, here are some of our favourite tipples of 2018.

Domaine des Dieux

Domaine des Dieux in the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge near Hermanus, won the award for the best South African MCC (Methode Cap Classique) at not only SA’s Amorim Cap Classique challenge but also at the prestigious Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships 2018, held in London, for its 2012 Claudia Brut MCC.





A region renowned for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the winery was the first producer of a Methode Champenoise styled bubbly in the valley, and since the maiden vintage in 2006, has established itself as a boutique cellar that produces small volumes of premium award winning MCCs and wines.

Krone

Following on from Krone’s tradition of hand-picking their grapes under the stars in the cool of the Tulbagh night to retain flavour and aroma, the Krone Borealis was named after the Corona Borealis constellation of stars.

Legend records that Dionysus, god of wine in Greek mythology, to prove his love for Princess Ariadne of Crete, threw her golden crown into the heavens, where its jewels changed to stars, so that she might shine forever as the dainty constellation called Corona Borealis. Corona means crown, as does Krone, giving rise to Krone Borealis – the bottle fermented sparkling wine that is full of “stars”.

Try the Valdo Prosecco Rosé Floral Edition. Picture supplied

Valdo Floral Rosé

Prosecco, the fresh, fruity, aromatic Italian fizz, is still on trend.

Its made to be drunk fresh, unlike Champagne which usually improves with bottle maturation.

Valdo Floral Rosé blossoms with a bottle design that is so hot this summer. It was designed by Fabrizio Sclavi, an Italian fashion editor with a special passion for illustration, who has collaborated with icons like Ferrari, Giorgio Armani, Andy Warhol and photographer, Oliviero Toscani among others.

This is a standout bottle of Prosecco that’s fresh and lingering, as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside, a softly sparkling, strawberries and cream delight.

Valdo Prosecco Rosé Brut Floral Edition retails for around R280 per bottle

Champagne

Over to the French fizz, Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne is the number one selling Champagne in France and the third biggest-selling Champagne brand in the world. We’ve selected one of its recently released demi-secs, which taps into the sweet South African palate.

Graphic Ice Blanc, with its eye-catching metallic packaging designed to sparkle around the clock, is a pale gold colour inside the bottle, with a persistent ribbon of delicate bubbles.

It’s fresh, floral and peachy on the nose with a touch of roasted nuts and notes of honey; on the palate it’s round and creamy with hints of yellow stone fruits and citrus, with a lively mousse imparting freshness to a lingering finish.

Bollinger Rosé Vintage 2006. Picture supplied

Rosé

One of the world’s most revered Champagne Houses and much loved by the Absolutely Fabulous Patsy and Eddie, Bollinger has consistently created outstanding Champagne with character, distinguished by elegance and complexity since 1829.

The Bollinger Rosé 2006 is the first limited-edition vintage exclusively dedicated to a rosé, inspired by the excellent 2006 vintage.

An enchanting salmon pink colour with a gracious mousse, the Bollinger Cuvée Rosé 2006 is delicately perfumed with enticing notes of rose petals, raspberries and quince.

This unique champagne unveils elegance, precision and harmony. It has a gorgeous roundness on a lively palate, a silky texture and delicious wild berry flavours.

It finishes fresh with lingering notes of tangerine.



