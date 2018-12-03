A compact new look for Johnnie Walker Red Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label - a 20 cl bottle of whisky. Picture supplied

It's officially the festive season and the team at Johnnie Walker are making sure you take their whisky with you wherever you find yourself this December. It's with this in mind that the Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch - new portable and stylish whisky has been launched.

It's a compact new look for Johnnie Walker Red Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label - a 20 cl bottle of whisky that fits in your pocket and is perfect for sharing.

It is the same Scotch created from single malt and grain whiskies drawn from across the four corners of Scotland, just pocket-sized. Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch is the ideal accessory for taking along to spontaneous summer get-togethers or for sharing with friends at ‘Bring Your Own’ events or festivals.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, says that Scotch has always been about sharing and Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch makes that even easier: “We’ve been making exceptional whisky for nearly 200 years and, in that time, our whisky has travelled from the four corners of Scotland to the four corners of the world.

Today, Pocket Scotch gives people who love to make the most of life’s spontaneous moments a new way to share and enjoy our award-winning Scotch, wherever their adventures take them.”

Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch Red Label/Black Label is bottled at an ABV of 43% and will be available in South Africa from November 2018 with a RRP of R69.00.



