The top festive tipple for a merry Christmas and New Year

By Jean Harkett From gin crackers to easy picnic drinks and a drink that promises to keep the party going, these are my favourite picks for everyday drinking, your festive table, or your New Year’s Eve tipple.

Pienaar & Son Burnt Orange and Sage Ugly Gin. Picture: Supplied For your everyday festive tipple Pienaar & Son Burnt Orange and Sage Ugly Gin This variation on the popular Pienaar & Son Ugly Gin is a luxurious homage to the Wild African Fire. The Burnt Orange and Sage Ugly Gin is a limited release that blends orange and sage smoked over a smouldering rooikrans wood fire, then infused into an exceptional edition of Ugly Gin to embody a crackling fire on a starlit summer evening in the bush. It’s smoky, it’s juicy, it’s burnt, and it’s Ugly.

Retails for R230 online at Pienaar & Son. Pienaar & Son Adventure Buddy – Ugly Negroni. Picture: Supplied For Christmas Eve Pienaar & Son Adventure Buddy – Ugly Negroni

Another classic from the team at Pienaar & Son, the Adventure Buddy is a single-serve Ugly Negroni cocktail, perfect for the night before Christmas, a sundowner, or even a casual picnic. Pop it under the tree for Santa, or have a decadent nightcap before turning it in. The Negroni, an Italian staple, is served in this little pouch which can be kept in the freezer. It’s ready to serve when you are – pour it over a glass of ice, stir, and add an orange peel. Alternatively, Pienaar & Son recommends squeezing an 8th of a grapefruit into the cocktail. Adventure Buddies are R58 for one, and R160 for three online at Pienaar & Son. Sugarbird Festive Gin Crackers. Picture: iss Snaps For the Festive Table

Sugarbird Festive Gin Crackers The team at Kindred Spirits have brought back their popular gin crackers. This beautiful cracker pack contains all six of Sugarbird’s different varieties, including the most recent limited-edition flavour, Sugarbird Holly and Wild Plum, to keep things festive. The other variants include Sugarbird Original Fynbos, Sugarbird Pino and Pelargonium, Sugarbird Juniper Unfiltered, Sugarbird Protea, and Cucumber and Sugarbird Honeybush and Moringa. A fun and festive way to dress the table, it’s sure to be a big hit with your guests. Sugarbird Festive Gin Crackers retail for R210 for 6 x 40ml crackers at all good liquor merchants.

Bisquit Dubouche VS. Picture: Supplied Bisquit & Dubouche VS and VSOP When I want to sip on something really special, I inevitably reach for a good cognac. I like a nice smooth post-lunch or dinner sip served over ice, and my festive choice for this is the Bisquit & Dubouche VS, a premium cognac that will hold its own on just about any occasion. The Bisquit & Dubouche VS is slowly matured in French oak barrels for a minimum of four years and is an exceptional cognac made mainly of four crus grande champagne, petite champagne, fin bois, and bon bois. The best way to experience it is neat or on the rocks. A rich, gold-coloured cognac with flavours of pears and plum with spicy floral notes that are best served on the rocks with your feet up. The Bisquit & Dubouche VS will be available for Market Liquors for R459.99 for a 750ml or plump for the VSOP, which retails at R729.99

Sugarbird Rum. Picture: Supplied For Boxing Day Sugarbird Rum When everyone is reaching for the beer on Boxing Day, I still prefer a nice smooth sip, served over ice or with a mixer, and my festive choice for this is Sugarbird Rum. Sugarbird Rum is a celebration of the unique Cape fynbos heritage married with the rich complexity of a pot still, Jamaican-style rum. Triple-distilled blackstrap molasses and aged for four years in bourbon barrels, the spirit boasts a rich golden colour, vanilla notes, and sun-drenched, fruity flavours. It’s also infused with protea nectar, paying homage to the Sugarbird roots. Sugarbird Cape Fynbos Rum is silky and buttery to the finish, with notes of vanilla, cocoa, and coffee layered with nuttiness. It’s the perfect sip for Boxing Day celebrations – whether it’s out and about or taking it easy at home.

Sugarbird Rum retails for R349.99 and is available at all good liquor merchants. SMÅ Shots. Picture: Supplied To get the New Year’s Eve party started SMÅ Shots

The SMÅ tagline is “The Party Never Stops”, and with each bottle offering 1 litre of fun in a brightly coloured bottle, it’s your partner in crime for all festive occasions. Always cool, colourful, and packed with flavour, SMÅ is vodka-based and vegan-friendly. This happy mood enhancer is rich in flavour, low in alcohol, and available in different flavours for everyone to find their favourite. SMÅ always pops best when ice cold, so don’t forget to put your favourite in the fridge before the festivities begin. Have it as a shot, or include it in your favourite recipe. SMÅ Shots is available at major liquor outlets – prices may vary. Baglietti Prosecco. Picture: Supplied Baglietti Prosecco