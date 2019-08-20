Diggers Home Wines are made in Tulbagh. Picture: Nathan Adams

Diggers Home Wines is a work in progress, but what is on offer right now is already worth getting to know and love. Albert Brink is the winemaker and owner of the property in Tulbagh where he is taking what was a working farm, that had dairy cattle and a milking shed, and turning it into a winery.

Currently there is a wine cellar, tasting room and kitchen, which serves breakfast and lunch as well as tapas-style snacks.

The name alone is quite a story, as the area was prospected for diamonds and when none was found legend has it that the owner was quite disappointed - went further north and came back to Tulbagh with quite the bugling bank balance.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but what can be believed is that there are some great vintages at Diggers Home today.

The Diggers Home range includes:

Unwooded Chardonnay 2019

Merlot 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Shiraz 2018

Albert has plans to expand, including to build cabins/accommodation on the property so that guests can stay over.





For now he offers wine tastings and a menu that has some tasty meals and snacks, including:

Bacon, pea and avo salad with feta dressing

Cheese fondue

Cured meats and pickels tapas

A roast lamb sandwich It's an adventure exploring the wines and the estate, and quite a treat chatting to Albert about what he's currently bottled as well as what's to come.



