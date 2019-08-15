Rhino Tears raised R2m to fight rhino poaching. Picture: supplied

Through the sales of their red blend and sauvignon blanc, Rhino Tears has raised R2 million in support of the SANParks Honorary Rangers. John Hooper is the founder of Rhino Tears that launched the wine brand in 2014 as a conservation effort to protect the endangered species.

Today, the poaching of rhinos in South African national parks continues to be a cause of concern.

However, despite the alarmingly high number of animals killed each year, statistics show it may finally be decreasing.

The reduced numbers of incidents are as a result of the introduction of hard-hitting measures that have been put in place, thanks to organisations like the SANParks Honorary Rangers, and the enterprises that fund them, such as Rhino Tears wine.

Hooper says: "I launched Rhino Tears wine in 2014 out of a desire to contribute to the preservation of a creature that is close to my heart."

He adds: "R15 from every bottle sold is donated to the SANParks Honorary Rangers. This money, and the money collected from numerous other generous donors, has helped them fund and operate some of the most successful anti-poaching efforts in the country to date.

“Rhino Tears isn’t about making money, it’s about creating change and giving people the chance to get involved with something important.

“The beauty lies in the fact that our customers can enjoy a great glass of wine, while knowing that they’ve contributed to a great cause. The funds raised are used train rangers on the frontline of the anti-poaching interventions and purchase gear that allows the them to survive in the bush for long periods, while tracking poachers.”

Rhino Tears wine is available for purchase at around R55 per bottle at major retailers around the country.

It can also be ordered online at www.rhinotears.co.za