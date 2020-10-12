The world is giving pinotage another chance. Finally

For the longest time the wine world looked down on pinotage. Like chardonnay and rosé, pinotage just couldn’t catch a break, which must have been heartbreaking for South African wine producers. Pinotage is a grape that is a cross between pinot noir and cinsault (Hermitage) and was created in 1925 by Abraham Izak Perold, who was the Professor of Viticulture at the University of Stellenbosch. Chris Theron then took the pinotage experiment to the next level and planted it commercially in the 1940s in the Bellevue, Kanonkop, Meerendal and Uiterwyk vineyards, which then led to the first commercially produced pinotage harvest in 1959. It wasn’t received well. And people are still very much wary of our pinotage. There’s even an interesting quote from "Wine Grapes", written by oenophiles Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding and José Vouillamoz: "Pinotage is either South Africa's signature red variety or its worst vinous ambassador."

Ouch.

Pinotage has been accused of tasting like burnt rubber tyres, a tin of baked beans, spray-paint and banana. The worst is probably being likened to nail polish remover.

But the tide seems to be turning and this is because wine producers now know how to properly handle pinotage and get the grape to reach its full potential.

It’s something that Jolette Steyn, the head of fine wine sales at wine merchant Wine Cellar, has come to notice – how South African’s passion for pinotage and newfound pride in it has invigorated the wine world and renewed the interest.

“During the past decade or so, our growers and winemakers have gained a better understanding of pinotage – its likes and dislikes and where it expresses itself the best. They can thus better manage it in the vineyard and the cellar to produce elegant and nuanced pinotage wines in a variety of styles. Furthermore, we have some beautiful older pinotage plantings which adds to the complexity of the wines.”

Pinotage is now grown in many other wine-producing countries, including Australia, California, New Zealand, and the UK. There have also been a number of wine organisations and awards that have celebrated pinotage over the years, showing that the world is finally giving it a second chance.

And so should you.

The best way to enjoy wine, we believe, is with great food and the nice thing about pinotage is that it is perfect with South African cuisine. Many sommeliers have suggested that the wine goes well with samp and beans with beef tongue, Cape Malay curry, red meat or game, which Steyn confirms.

“Pinotage stands up well to hearty meats – beef or game – regular cuts or tripe – on a braai, in a potjie or part of a stew. It complements rich game fowl wonderfully – ostrich, guinea fowl or duck. Even spicy foods, fatal to most reds, such as meat or vegetarian curries and spicy chicken wings, are excellent food partners to pinotage.”

For vegetable lovers, the wine works with brinjal, mushrooms and dark, leafy greens.