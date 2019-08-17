Bumbu is the world’s most decorated rum, it has won five gold medals in two years from the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. Picture supplied.

Bumbu is an ultra premium rum made from top-quality sugarcane expertly selected from eight countries throughout the West Indies. This original craft rum is blended with some of the world’s purest water and aged in oak barrels for up to 15 years to create a delicate smooth brown spirit with a taste as complex as the brand’s rich history.

This spirit is crafted on the Caribbean island of Barbados – knows as the ‘Rum Island’ – where the spirit originated over 400 years ago.

The heritage dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, where sailors and merchants, unsatisfied with their customary grog, added Caribbean fruits and spices to enhance its flavour and gave it the name ‘Bumbu’.

The ultra-heavyweight glass bottle is completely paperless and adorned with a tarnished pewter “X” on the front and a gilded map of the Caribbean Islands across the back. Picture supplied.

Inspired by the legendary recipe, spirits enthusiasts and owners of the multinational wine company Sovereign Brands – Brett and Brian Berish – along with the seasoned distillers of the West Indies Rum Distillery, recreated a modern expression of the artisanal recipe described in historical accounts.

It’s quality begins at its source: water. An island formed from coral limestone, Barbados’s water is naturally purified and some of the finest in the world. What makes Bumbu even more distinct is the blend of sugarcane it contains, sourced from eight different countries, including Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana and Honduras.

The punt of the bottle is embossed with Bumbu’s signature “X” and crowned with an oversized natural cork applied to each bottle by hand. Picture: Supplied.

Each of these countries has the ideal climate and mineral-rich soil critical to growing premier quality sugarcane, and each individual sugarcane harvest lends distinct characteristics to the blend – from notes of coffee and cacao to aromas of coriander and ginger, and tropical fruits like mango and papaya.

Bumbu is the world’s most decorated rum, it has won five gold medals in two years from the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. This rum is aged up to 15 years in grade A oak bourbon barrels from Kentucky – a process that gives the blend its rich amber color and enhances the smoky notes in its taste profile.

Bumbu’s complex aromas include Madagascar vanilla, soft caramel and toasted oak. On the palate, layered notes of cinnamon, roasted nuts and allspice offer robust flavour with mild sweetness and an exceptionally smooth finish.