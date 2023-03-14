‘There's only one label you can't replicate’: Popular beer brand throws shade at ‘top’ fashion brands

If you thought it was only fast food brands that could throw shade, think again! The popular beer brand, Carling Black Label, landed on the Twitter trends list recently after throwing shade at some of the ‘top’ and ‘expensive’ fashion brands on how their clothes can easily be replicated.

The beer brand shared a banner that had a picture of their cold 750ml lager, and around the bottle were names of top fashion brands, but all written in a funny way - like how you would find some of these ‘top’ fake clothing brands written when being sold as counterfeit goods at certain shops or street corners. “Go to Small Street. Go to Marabastad. Go to China Mall. They'll tell you that there's only one label you can't replicate...Carling Black Label #ChampionBeer,” they wrote in the caption. Go to Smal Street. Go to Marabastad. Go to China Mall. They'll tell you that there's only one 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 you can't replicate... 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥🏆🍺 #ChampionBeer pic.twitter.com/bhc9wK5DuE — Carling Black Label ᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@blacklabelsa) March 8, 2023 The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of the post with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction.

One user wrote: “I know my uncle loves Black Label. But as for Lewis what…what… and Lafoste… You really made me laugh here (laughing face emojis)”. A second user wrote: “This promo won't end well. You just gave My Friend an idea, watch it (laughing face emojis)”. “Good marketing”, commented a third.