‘They’re truly shameless!’ Cotton On faces backlash over their R200 enamel coffee mug

Enamel mugs have seen a journey from being known for their convenience to being an everyday chic item in kitchens. According to reports they gained popularity during the First World War after several holloware manufacturers went into government contracts for supplies for the armed services.

Reports reveal that they were ideal for the military and outdoor use, due to their lightweight and unbreakable structure. I remember when I was young and how coffee in enamel mugs used to slap - the mugs retained the heat for much longer compared to glassware. As I grew older they went out of fashion but it was a year back when I bought one enamel mug for baking that I knew that they are seeing a swift resurgence in trend. I bought it because I saw people buying and baking bread with it.

The last time that happened, it was probably back in the 60s; which would explain why almost every grandparent I have ever come across seemed to have a few enamel mugs to spare in their kitchens. Then again, with how classic and timeless they look, who would not want to have one of these babies in their kitchen collection? But for it to be sold at the price of R200 a cup; that’s being over-ambitious. Earlier this week fashion retailer Cotton On landed on the Twitter trends list after advertising an enamel mug worth R200 on their website.

No guys .. no pic.twitter.com/5yFIp9alSD — CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne (@ms_tourist) May 23, 2023 The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of the post with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction. One user wrote: “I think this one comes with ancestors. Cotton On hai come one.” A second user wrote: “Cotton On is smoking socks with their pricing. They always have been.”