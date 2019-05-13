This is how many cups of coffee you should be drinking. Pexels

Coffee might be an essential part of your day, but you need to be careful and not over indulge. Most coffee lovers estimate their daily intake, but now new research from the University of South Australia (UniSA) recommends you not have more than six cups of coffee a day.

According to sciencedaily.com this was much needed research down under because in Australia, one in six people are affected by cardiovascular disease.

It's also a major cause of death with one person dying from the disease every 12 minutes in that country.

Investigating the association of long-term coffee consumption and cardiovascular disease, UniSA researchers Dr Ang Zhou and Professor Elina Hyppönen of the Australian Centre for Precision Health say their research confirms the point at which excess caffeine can cause high blood pressure, a precursor to heart disease.

This is the first time an upper limit has been placed on safe coffee consumption and cardiovascular health.

"Most people would agree that if you drink a lot of coffee, you might feel jittery, irritable or perhaps even nauseas -- that's because caffeine helps your body work faster and harder, but it is also likely to suggest that you may have reached your limit for the time being," says Prof Hyppönen.

Using UK Biobank data of 347,077 participants aged 37-73 years, the study explored the ability of the caffeine-metabolizing gene (CYP1A2) to better process caffeine, identifying increased risks of cardiovascular disease in line with coffee consumption and genetic variations.

Prof Hyppönen says that despite carriers of the fast-processing gene variation being four times quicker at metabolising caffeine, the research does not support the belief that these people could safely consume more caffeine, more frequently, without detrimental health effects.

"An estimated three billion cups of coffee are enjoyed every day around the world," Prof Hyppönen says.