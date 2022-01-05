This is the easiest way to save the bubbles in leftover champagne

While this is rare, there might actually come a time when you open a bottle of champagne and don’t finish it. Believe it or not, there is such a thing as leftover champagne.

Finding an opened bottle of champers in your fridge the morning after a big dinner party could is great for breakfast mimosas, but if the bubbles are all gone, it’s rather unpleasant. I mean what’s bubbly without the bubbles? The whole reason why we love champers IS because of the bubbles! So what does one do with that left-over champagne in order to prevent it from losing its fizz and going flat?

If you don’t have a fancy, reusable cork or champagne stopper, here’s one trick to try the next time you find yourself with an opened bottle of champagne -- and the best thing about this trick is that you already have the tool to do so. Let me present… the amazing spoon trick. When I first heard of this trick I thought it was a silly party trick. How can a simple spoon save the bubbles?

I tried it and now this is the only way I keep an opened bottle of champagne in the fridge. This trick is so amazing that even after two days one will still find bubbles in your glass. All you have to do is take a metal spoon or fork (most people use a spoon) and place it in the neck of the bottle (handle side into the bottle of course). It’s important to place the bottle in the fridge immediately and leave it to stay chilled.