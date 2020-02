This is what the stars drank at the Oscars









Cocktail creator Charles Joly pours Don Julio 1942 tequila while making a signature Oscar cocktail called "The Golden Age" at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After a strenous few months of campaigning, I am certain a number of actors, directors and producers will want to knock off a few drinks, toasting to getting their lives back. Who better to design the Oscar's Governor's Ball drinks menu than noted mixologist, Charles Joly?

The bartender has been creating the cocktails at the Oscars and Emmys for a number of years and this year he returned to create even more interesting beverages.





Looking at the amount of ingredients and utensils used at the ball, there's no doubt many would have taken a cab to take them home.





There were 12 000 speciality cocktails, 800m of sustainable gold straws, 1 000 individually manicured orange peels, Over 5 000 drops of bitters to balance and aromatize, and 3 600 hand-peeled and marinated tomatoes.





There were Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, while the wine came from Francis Ford Coppola Wines and poured from special gold bottles. Most, if not all, the cocktails were created with Tequila Don Julio, with Joly serving them from miniature bottles with sustainable straws.





Here's how to make Joly's creations for the Oscars





Nominee's Negroni

Charles Joly's Nominees Negroni. PICTURE: Eric Medsker



Ingredients





44ml Tequila Don Julio Añejo 30ml Italian Apéritif 30ml Vermouth Blend* Dash of Orange Bitters Orange Twist for garnish

Method

Combine Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Italian Apéritif, vermouth blend and orange bitters into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Stir well. Garnish with an orange twist

* Vermouth Blend: Combine 4 parts Gewürztraminer wine and 1 part American Amaro





When You Have Passion