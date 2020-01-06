The celebrity power couple, Beyonce and Jay Z proved they are the coolest after they arrived at the Golden Globes Awards with their own bottles of champagne.

The Golden Globe Awards are hosted annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in recognition of outstanding achievement in motion pictures and television during the previous year.

The event co-sponsored by French winery, Moët & Chandon, and had celebrities toasting to their wins (and nominations) with bottles of the bubbly.

So when the Carter's arrived fashionably late - everybody spotted something - they brought their own bubbly.

Jay Z owns Armand de Brignac also known as the "Ace of Spades", so the couple decided that Moët will not do for them, and opted to bring their own. Also, we are certain that the Carters feel like they cannot be seen on television with a Moët & Chandon glass in front of them.

Ace of Spades has become one of the popular champagne brands on the market and is produced by Champagne Cattier. It has acquired its colloquial nickname due to the recognizable design on the bottle.

Fans on Twitter questioned if what they are seeing is real, that the couple brought their own alcohol?

@AmyKinLA wrote, “@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?”

Responding to @AmyKinLA's tweet, @jayintheway said, “Jay owns Ace so I don’t think he’d drink moet on tv”.

@OX1OO said, “Jay Z owns Ace of Spades. Can’t be seen on tv with a Moët bottle in front of him.”

Another user, @Kasshh13 said, “Jay bringing the champagne he owns (Ace of spades) to a Moët sponsored event. Gotta love it.”

A boss move, we have to say.